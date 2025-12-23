South Korea's LS Electric announced its 2025 data center orders have topped USD 673 million (1 trillion won), fueled by its expansion into the global power solutions market, particularly a strong performance in North America.

LS Electric data center orders have topped USD 673 million in 2025 as the company expands its reach in the global power solutions market. The South Korean firm announced on Tuesday that its total business orders for the year exceeded 1 trillion won. This growth comes from the company's strategy to provide specialised power equipment for large facilities that store digital information.

North American Market Drives Record Orders

According to a Pulse report, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the North American market played a major role in this success. Projects in North America accounted for more than 800 billion won (USD 542 million) of the total orders. Meanwhile, orders for data centers within South Korea reached 200 billion won (USD 135.5 million).

The company began the year with a significant 160 billion won (USD 108.4 million) contract for a tech firm in North America and continued to win more deals throughout the second half of the year. The company now provides more than just standard power systems. It has grown its product list to include high-voltage transformers and microgrid technology.

Dominance in Home Market and Future Growth

In its home market of South Korea, LS Electric currently holds 70 per cent of the share for data center power solutions. Local investment in these centers is expected to increase from 6 trillion won (USD 4.07 billion) in 2024 to 10 trillion won (USD 6.78 billion) by 2028.

"The global data center market is projected to grow from about $430 billion this year to $1.14 trillion by 2035. The North American data center market accounts for 37 per cent of the global total, making it the world's largest," the report said.

"This year marks the first time the results of our market expansion strategy - driven by world-class power solutions - have fully materialised," the report quoted an LS Electric official. "As big tech companies are expected to significantly increase investment in data centers going forward, we will work to secure solid business opportunities and expand our revenue."