Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Looking for Rs 20,000 monthly income? Here's how Senior Citizen Savings Scheme can help

    Individuals who are 60 years and above can open an account under the SCSS. However, individuals opting for voluntary retirement (VRS) between the ages of 55 and 60 are also eligible to invest. Additionally, defense personnel can invest in the scheme starting at 50 years of age.

    Looking for Rs 20,000 monthly income? Here's how Senior Citizen Savings Scheme can help AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    As people age, the need for a reliable source of income becomes crucial to ensure financial stability during retirement. The Government of India's Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is designed to provide a safe and fixed monthly income for senior citizens, offering a secure investment option post-retirement.

    Eligibility for SCSS:

    Individuals who are 60 years and above can open an account under the SCSS. However, individuals opting for voluntary retirement (VRS) between the ages of 55 and 60 are also eligible to invest. Additionally, defense personnel can invest in the scheme starting at 50 years of age.

    Ajmer Sharif to serve 4000kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi’s 74th birthday

    Investment limits:

    Investors can deposit a minimum of ₹1,000 and a maximum of ₹15 lakh under the SCSS. The scheme allows for both individual and joint accounts with a spouse. While multiple accounts can be opened, the total investment across all accounts cannot exceed ₹15 lakh.

    Maturity period:

    The SCSS has a maturity period of 5 years. Upon reaching maturity, investors have the option to extend the account for an additional 3 years by applying before the maturity date.

    Interest rate:

    For the year 2024, the SCSS offers an annual interest rate of 8.2%. Interest is credited quarterly on the first working day of April, July, October, and January.

    How to earn Rs 20,000 per month?:

    To receive a monthly income of Rs 20,000 post-retirement, an individual would need to invest Rs 30 lakh in the SCSS. With an interest rate of 8.2%, this investment would yield Rs 61,500 every quarter, which translates to Rs 20,000 monthly.

    CBI claims Kolkata officer tried to protect rape accused, got victim's body cremated in haste

    Tax benefits:

    While TDS is applicable if the annual interest exceeds Rs 50,000, SCSS offers income tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Investors can claim tax exemptions on amounts up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report vkp

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know AJR

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium check details gcw

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium; Check details

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know AJR

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List gcw

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List

    Recent Stories

    'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH) shk

    'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH)

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts

    India first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features AJR

    India's first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features

    cricket IND vs BAN Test series: Rohit Sharma practices reverse sweep; prepares to counter spin attack scr

    IND vs BAN Test series: Rohit Sharma practices reverse sweep; prepares to counter spin attack

    Bank holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in September due to festivals? Know HERE ATG

    Bank holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in September due to festivals? Know HERE

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon