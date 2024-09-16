Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI claims Kolkata officer tried to protect rape accused, got victim's body cremated in haste

    On Saturday, Mondal and Dr. Sandip Ghosh were arrested by the CBI for their roles in delaying the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) and for mishandling evidence. According to the CBI, Mondal was informed about the discovery of the 31-year-old trainee doctor's semi-naked body at RG Kar's seminar hall at 10:03 am on August 9.

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made serious allegations against senior Kolkata police officer Abhijit Mondal in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case. According to reports, Mondal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala police station, is accused of trying to shield the main suspect, Sanjoy Roy, and of hastily cremating the body of the trainee doctor involved in the case.

    On Saturday, Mondal and Dr. Sandip Ghosh were arrested by the CBI for their roles in delaying the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) and for mishandling evidence. According to the CBI, Mondal was informed about the discovery of the 31-year-old trainee doctor's semi-naked body at RG Kar's seminar hall at 10:03 am on August 9.

    However, Mondal did not arrive at the crime scene until 11 am, despite the short distance between Tala police station and RG Kar hospital, which is only about a 10-minute drive.

    The CBI alleges that Mondal's entry in the general diary was misleading, stating that the doctor was "lying unconscious in the seminar room of Chest Medicine," despite being declared dead by examining doctors. The agency suspects Mondal may have been part of a conspiracy with RG Kar hospital officials and others to mislead the investigation.

    Further accusations against Mondal include his failure to secure and preserve the crime scene, allowing unauthorized access and potential tampering with evidence. The CBI has also revealed that there was a 14-hour delay by the Kolkata Police in filing the FIR, and Mondal is said to have neglected the legal requirement to document the crime scene and preserve biological samples.

    The CBI's investigation also suggests that Mondal facilitated the rapid cremation of the doctor’s body, despite her family requesting a second autopsy. Additionally, Mondal is accused of delaying the seizure of clothing and belongings from the accused, Sanjoy Roy, who was arrested on August 10, a day after the body was found.

