India's AI trajectory in focus: Debjani Ghosh speaks at Carnegie Global Tech Summit

Debjani Ghosh is a distinguished fellow at the NITI Aayog and the chief architect of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub. With a career spanning over 28 years, she has held pivotal leadership roles--she was the first woman to lead Intel's South Asia operations and the first female president of Nasscom (April 2018 to November 2024).

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Debjani Ghosh, a fellow at the NITI Aayog and the former president of industry body Nasscom, speaking at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit on Friday, delved upon AI landscape in India and how the country can the leverage the opportunity this emerging technology has to offer.

In her initial remarks, Ghosh said she thinks there is little understanding and agreement in terms of what is really happening in the AI space, where this is going to head.

"The thing that we do know is the pace of evolution is something we have never experienced before. The rules of competition are completely being re-written (with changing dynamics). I still believe we are in early days, and the competition on how this will play out and the rules are going to change pretty drastically over the next few years," Ghosh supplemented.

According to Ghosh, this is the perfect time to learn the art of possibility thinking and figure out what one wants to be tomorrow or how one wants to shape one's future.
She suggested three things in particular that India must do to fully leverage AI opportunity.

Among those were prioritising key supply chains and subsequently doubling down on R&D on them, making renewable energy a strategic and competitive advantage for India, and the need for a framework where human and planet wellbeing are at the centre.

"We have to be the source code for the most affordable and clean energy in the world...China is ahead of us. Again, we have to think of a disruptive strategy," she said, stressing the need to leverage the possibility of renewable energy.

"India, I think, is tremendously well-placed to drive that thinking. Everything we have done evolves around human centricity," she added. "These are the three things I think India should prioritise and really focus on not just to disrupt but also to lead and shape the trajectory, the narrative, the standards that's going to define this," she further added.

During the same panel discussion, Brendan Dowling, Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia, said it's incumbent upon all to be more active in engaging in the technology geopolitical conversation.

"It's an international partnership that we have to engage in. Australia has not only invested in building up our national resilience, but we made it one of our major foreign policy priorities to build the stability and security of the region on a foundation which will secure trusted technology, you see something that is increasingly going to be part of all of our talking together," Dowling added.

