  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Loan assist: Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps

    Here are some tips that can help you boost your credit score to get a hassle-free loan.

    Loan assist Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 3:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The three-digit CIBIL or credit score is used by lenders to decide whether to grant you a loan or not. In fact, it has now become a big factor that determines your financial stability. The higher the score, the more chances you have of securing a loan without any hassle. However, if you don't have a good credit history and you want to improve it to get a good credit score, you can do so. The sooner you resolve your issues, the faster your credit score will rise. Here are some tips that can help you boost your credit score to get a hassle-free loan.

    Pay High Debt Amount

    You should try to keep your credit utilization ratio below 30 per cent. The credit utilization ratio is obtained by dividing the amount of credit availed by the total revolving credit available. Experts say that if the ratio is kept around 10 per cent in normal conditions, then you can be in a healthier rating. According to Radhika Binani, chief product officer at Paisabazaar.com, ideally, if you have a low credit score, you should work towards improving your score by reducing your overall loan amount rather than increasing it by getting new credit.

    Also Read: Home loan process: Here are 10 charges you need to pay

    Avoid Late Payments

    Stay on track. Always set up alerts related to loan repayment and credit card payments. Ensure that you do not wait till the due date to pay off the monthly dues. The credit bureau tracks the behaviour of your payments made every month and decides the key factors in calculating the score. The score is calculated based on your payment track records. Pay your dues on time and you will see your credit score improving. 

    Pay Credit Card Dues in Full

    If you are using a credit card, then it would be preferable to pay off the due amount within the billing cycle. Thus, if you do so, there will be no interest charges on your bill on your due payments in the consecutive months. However, if you do not have enough money to make the total payment, at least pay more than the minimum payment due. If you pay the minimum amount due, your outstanding balance will attract higher interest charges, which the lender charges every month. And, in turn, this small amount will draw roll-over interest and inflate your dues every month. That can affect your credit score.

    Avoid Too Much Debt

    Sometimes you end up taking too much debt or use credit cards to pay off debt or when you need a large amount of money. Adil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, says that opening multiple new credit accounts in a short period of time may indicate greater risk, especially for borrowers with shorter credit histories. The lender probes your credit history every time you apply for a loan or credit card. Such frequent requests give the appearance of you being credit hungry and can lower your score. For the same reason, it is not a good idea to apply to multiple lenders and then choose the one that offers you a loan or credit card.

    Also Read: SBI Life Insurance Policy holders should be aware of these latest updates

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold silver price today November 13 Cost of both metals rise on weekend gcw

    Gold, silver price today, November 13: Cost of both metals rise on weekend

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 13 No change in fuel costs in India gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 13: No change in fuel costs in India; See rates in your city

    Video Icon
    Home loan process: Here are 10 charges you need to pay

    Home loan process: Here are 10 charges you need to pay

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 12 Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs are unchanged in India

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 12: Crude oil rate dips, but fuel costs unchanged in India

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Hyundai Creta launch major facelift features specifications

    GIIAS 2021: Hyundai Creta set for a major facelift, unveil today

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    VVS Laxman to take over from Rahul Dravid as NCA Head, confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly-ayh

    VVS Laxman to take over from Rahul Dravid as NCA Head, confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    Video Icon
    The Last Chance director Ursula Manvatkar talks about horror-genre, OTT and more RCB

    'The Last Chance' director Ursula Manvatkar talks about horror-genre, OTT and more

    Video Icon
    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: How much does the wedding cost? Here's what we know RCB

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: How much does the wedding cost? Here's what we know

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2021 BJP leaders meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

    Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi, seek reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

    Video Icon
    WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts-ayh

    WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon