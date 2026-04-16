A purported Lenskart dress code document sparked controversy for banning bindi and tilak while permitting hijab. Following a social media outcry, CEO Peyush Bansal clarified that the document was outdated and did not reflect current policy. He affirmed that the company has no restrictions on any form of religious expression for its employees.

A document purporting to be Lenskart's office dress code guidelines caused a great deal of controversy when people pointed out that it permitted the hijab but forbade bindi and tilak. The “Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide”, which began circulating online yesterday, sparked a row over alleged religious discrimination, prompting CEO Peyush Bansal to issue a clarification.

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Because it manufactures its own frames and lenses and has cut out middlemen to cut costs, Lenskart is a significant participant in the eyewear market and provides them at cheap prices.

Dress Code Guideline Document That Stirred Controversy

When the dress code guideline document for the Lenskart workplace was posted on social media, it caused a significant outcry against the firm. The Lenskart guideline states, "If wearing sindoor, it should be placed minimally and should not fall on the forehead." Sindoor is a marking worn by married Hindu women. "Bindi is not allowed" is written there.

It allows hijab but also describes what the headscarves for Muslim women should be like."If wearing [a] hijab/turban, it should [be] black in colour. The hijab should be of medium chest coverage and must not cover the logo," reads the dress code document shared online. "Wearing a burkha in the store is not allowed."

What Did CEO Peyush Bansal Say?

Shefali Vaidya, an author and activist, commented on X, "Hi Peyush Bansal, can you please clarify why hijab is okay but bindi/kalawa is not at Lenskart," tagging the creator of the company.

Peyush Bansal's response, nevertheless, seems to indicate that Lenskart had a grooming guide in the past. Bansal said, "I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post. The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy. That said, it contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice. When we discovered this on February 17, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it."

“But I should have caught this earlier. As Founder and CEO, the responsibility for such lapses is mine. I have asked my team to bring all such materials under stricter review, and I will personally ensure this is addressed going forward. We are also looking into how this found its way into our training content,” he added.

Bansal further wrote: "Let me be absolutely clear. Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith. Our team members have always been, and will always be, free to express their beliefs with pride."

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Bansal said that Lenskart imposed "no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak". He added that the company continued to review its guidelines regularly.

Concluding his post, CEO said, “I also want to thank everyone who raised this. Your voice helps us improve and stay true to what we stand for.”