Ladli Behna Yojana gets a raise! Madhya Pradesh govt announces Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for women

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav reassured women that the scheme would continue uninterrupted despite opposition claims. He criticized the Congress and said, "They have been spreading lies that our government will stop these payments after a few months. We are committed to fulfilling our promises."

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced a significant increase in financial assistance under the Ladli Behna Yojana, raising the monthly benefit from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000. The announcement was made on Monday during an event in Pipalrawa village, Dewas district, where Rs 1,553 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries.

CM assures women of continued support:

Cryptocurrency market update: BTC above $97K, Raydium emerges as top performer

The Chief Minister highlighted additional welfare measures, including subsidized gas cylinders priced at Rs 450 for 74 lakh women. He reiterated that the financial assistance under the Ladli Behna Yojana would be gradually increased to Rs 3,000.

Financial assistance extended to pensioners and farmers:

At the event, CM Yadav also announced additional financial aid for pensioners and farmers:

  • Rs 337 crore was transferred to 56 lakh social security pension beneficiaries.
  • Rs 1,624 crore was disbursed to 81 lakh farmers.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 53 development projects worth Rs 144.84 crore, reinforcing the government's focus on infrastructure and social welfare.

Good news for salaried employees: EPFO may hike PF interest rate for FY 2024-25

Congress criticizes government's announcement:

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari criticized the announcement, calling it an unfulfilled promise. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he alleged that the BJP government repeatedly makes declarations without ensuring implementation.

Patwari claimed that the number of beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana had dropped from 1.31 crore in October 2023 to 1.27 crore in February 2025, accusing the government of removing existing beneficiaries while failing to add new ones. Drawing parallels to former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he accused CM Yadav of misleading women with "false promises."

