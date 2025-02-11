Cryptocurrency market update: BTC above $97K, Raydium emerges as top performer

Major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) also recorded minor gains. However, market sentiment remained cautious, with the Fear & Greed Index standing at 37, indicating "Fear," reports said.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

The global cryptocurrency market on Tuesday (February 11) witnessed a slight uptick with Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing the $97,000 mark. Major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) also recorded minor gains. However, market sentiment remained cautious, with the Fear & Greed Index standing at 37, indicating "Fear," reports said.

budget 2025
article_image2

Crypto market overview:

At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization reached $3.2 trillion, reflecting a 0.96% increase in the past 24 hours. Among the top movers, Raydium (RAY) surged nearly 15%, making it the biggest gainer, while Ethena (ENA) suffered a 5% drop, emerging as the biggest loser.

article_image3

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update:

Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, trading at $97,556.92, marking a 0.73% gain in the last 24 hours. In India, BTC was priced at Rs 85.09 lakh on leading exchanges.

article_image4

Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoin Performance:

Ethereum (ETH) registered a 1.71% increase, trading at $2,677.21 (Rs 2.31 lakh in India).

Dogecoin (DOGE): Up 3.46%, currently priced at $0.2574 (Rs 21.91 in India).
Litecoin (LTC): Jumped 11.96%, trading at $125.60 (Rs 9,911.61 in India).
Ripple (XRP): Gained 2.05%, standing at $2.44 (Rs 210.46 in India).
Solana (SOL): Dropped 0.87%, priced at $201.14 (Rs 17,854.07 in India).

article_image5

Top Gainers: Raydium, Helium lead the charge:

The biggest gainers in the past 24 hours were:

Raydium (RAY) – $5.37 (+14.96%)
Helium (HNT) – $3.97 (+13.76%)
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) – $1.26 (+11.42%)
Kaspa (KAS) – $0.09639 (+10.60%)
Bittensor (TAO) – $405.45 (+10.51%)

article_image6

Top Losers: Ethena, Onyxcoin struggle

The biggest losers in the last 24 hours included:

Ethena (ENA) – $0.4754 (-4.73%)
Onyxcoin (XCN) – $0.02363 (-3.98%)
Mantra (OM) – $5.96 (-3.08%)
DeXe (DEXE) – $19.02 (-2.48%)
Monero (XMR) – $1.14 (-8.09%)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India needs to inject $4 trillion in bank capital to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' GDP target: HSBC Report snt

India needs to inject $4 trillion in bank capital to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' GDP target: HSBC Report

Patanjali Foods sees record revenue in Q3 FY25; palm plantation area hits 87,109 hectares AJR

Patanjali Foods sees record revenue in Q3 FY25; palm plantation area hits 87,109 hectares

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations vkp

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways ddr

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways

Gautam Adani's son Jeet's wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on NTI

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet’s wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on

Recent Stories

President Draupadi Murmu prays for nation's prosperity during visit to Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat

President Draupadi Murmu prays for nation's prosperity during visit to Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat

Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars gcw

Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's film collects THIS much; Check HERE NTI

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's film collects THIS much; Check HERE

BREAKING YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Centre's notice sn

BREAKING: YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Centre's notice

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon