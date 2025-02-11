Cryptocurrency market update: BTC above $97K, Raydium emerges as top performer

Major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) also recorded minor gains. However, market sentiment remained cautious, with the Fear & Greed Index standing at 37, indicating "Fear," reports said.

The global cryptocurrency market on Tuesday (February 11) witnessed a slight uptick with Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing the $97,000 mark. Major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) also recorded minor gains. However, market sentiment remained cautious, with the Fear & Greed Index standing at 37, indicating "Fear," reports said.

Crypto market overview:

At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization reached $3.2 trillion, reflecting a 0.96% increase in the past 24 hours. Among the top movers, Raydium (RAY) surged nearly 15%, making it the biggest gainer, while Ethena (ENA) suffered a 5% drop, emerging as the biggest loser.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update:

Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, trading at $97,556.92, marking a 0.73% gain in the last 24 hours. In India, BTC was priced at Rs 85.09 lakh on leading exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoin Performance:

Ethereum (ETH) registered a 1.71% increase, trading at $2,677.21 (Rs 2.31 lakh in India). Dogecoin (DOGE): Up 3.46%, currently priced at $0.2574 (Rs 21.91 in India).

Litecoin (LTC): Jumped 11.96%, trading at $125.60 (Rs 9,911.61 in India).

Ripple (XRP): Gained 2.05%, standing at $2.44 (Rs 210.46 in India).

Solana (SOL): Dropped 0.87%, priced at $201.14 (Rs 17,854.07 in India).

Top Gainers: Raydium, Helium lead the charge:

The biggest gainers in the past 24 hours were: Raydium (RAY) – $5.37 (+14.96%)

Helium (HNT) – $3.97 (+13.76%)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) – $1.26 (+11.42%)

Kaspa (KAS) – $0.09639 (+10.60%)

Bittensor (TAO) – $405.45 (+10.51%)

Top Losers: Ethena, Onyxcoin struggle

The biggest losers in the last 24 hours included: Ethena (ENA) – $0.4754 (-4.73%)

Onyxcoin (XCN) – $0.02363 (-3.98%)

Mantra (OM) – $5.96 (-3.08%)

DeXe (DEXE) – $19.02 (-2.48%)

Monero (XMR) – $1.14 (-8.09%)

Latest Videos