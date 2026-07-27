Air India won the Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership from FlightGlobal for its technology-led transformation since the Tata Group's acquisition. CEO Campbell Wilson received the award in London, highlighting the airline's digital progress.

Air India has won the Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership from UK-based aviation publication FlightGlobal, in recognition of the airline's technology-led transformation following its return to the Tata Group. The award was presented to Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson and Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy at an event in London organised by FlightGlobal in partnership with management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

According to the airline, the award recognises the progress made in its digital transformation since the Tata Group acquired the carrier in 2022, including the adoption of cloud-based systems, artificial intelligence and digital platforms aimed at improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Recognition for Transformation Journey

"We are honoured to receive the prestigious Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership from FlightGlobal," Wilson said, adding that the recognition reflects the progress made in the airline's transformation journey and reinforces the role of technology in its ambition to become a world-class global airline.

Building a Digital Ecosystem

Ramaswamy said digital technologies and artificial intelligence have become "critical operational foundations" for modern airlines and noted that Air India has built a digital ecosystem of more than 140 enterprise systems since returning to the Tata Group.

According to the airline, its digital initiatives include AI-powered customer service tools, upgraded mobile applications, data-driven operational systems and technology integration following the merger of Air India and Vistara.

About the Airline Strategy Awards

The Airline Strategy Awards are presented annually by FlightGlobal to recognise leadership and excellence across various categories in the global airline industry. According to Air India, the winners are selected by an independent panel comprising aviation analysts, consultants and former airline chief executives.