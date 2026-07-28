On July 28, gold and silver prices in India remained largely stable. Domestically, 24-karat gold was priced around Rs 1,43,980 per 10 grams, while silver traded near Rs 2,39,900 per kilogram. This stability contrasted with international markets, where gold prices fell due to a stronger US dollar.

Gold prices remained largely stable across India on July 28, offering relief to jewellery buyers and investors amid mixed global market cues. According to the latest bullion data, 24-karat gold was priced at around Rs 1,43,980 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold traded at approximately Rs 1,31,860 per 10 grams in the domestic market.

Silver prices also witnessed little change, with 999 fine silver trading at around Rs 2,39,900 per kilogram in major markets. The precious metal continues to attract interest from both investors and industrial buyers due to its dual role as an investment asset and an industrial commodity.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 28)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,43,320 Rs 1,31,377 Rs 2,39,900 Mumbai Rs 1,43,570 Rs 1,31,606 Rs 2,39,900 Kolkata Rs 1,43,380 Rs 1,31,432 Rs 2,39,900 Chennai Rs 1,43,980 Rs 1,31,982 Rs 2,39,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,680 Rs 1,31,707 Rs 2,39,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,790 Rs 1,31,808 Rs 2,39,900

Source: Daily bullion market data.

Despite steady domestic prices, international bullion markets remained under pressure on Tuesday. Spot gold slipped as a stronger US dollar reduced demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors shifted their focus to the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for cues on future interest rates. Silver also edged lower in global trade.

In India, retail gold prices vary slightly from city to city due to local taxes, logistics costs and jewellers' pricing policies. Apart from the bullion rate, consumers purchasing jewellery should also factor in GST and making charges, which can significantly increase the final price.

Market experts say global factors such as the movement of the US dollar, central bank decisions, geopolitical developments and international bullion prices will continue to influence domestic gold and silver prices in the coming days. Investors are also watching global inflation data and interest rate expectations, as these remain key drivers for precious metals.

Those planning to buy gold jewellery are advised to compare rates across jewellers, verify BIS hallmark certification and check applicable making charges before making a purchase.