    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 26: Check rate of 8 gram gold

    In September, gold prices in Kerala experienced significant fluctuations, starting at Rs 53,560 on September 1. Over the month, the price rose and fell multiple times, with notable changes including a Rs 1840 increase between September 20 and 25, taking it to Rs 56,480.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Gold prices remain unchanged in Kerala today (Sep 26), following a single-day increase of Rs 480 on September 25. The price of one sovereign (8 grams) of gold now stands at Rs 56,480.

    Gold prices had been rising between September 20 and 25, with a major increase of Rs 1840 during this period. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to a sharp increase in gold prices. As geopolitical tensions escalate, investors are flocking to gold, driving up demand and prices. In the absence of an imminent ceasefire, this upward trend in gold prices is likely to persist.

    Currently, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 7,060 per gram, while 24-carat gold rate is Rs 7,702 per gram and 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,777 per gram. However, silver prices have increased, with a rise of Rs 2.20 per gram, making the price of ordinary silver Rs 95 per gram (Rs 92.80 on Sep 25).

    Here is a summary of the gold price fluctuations from September 1 to September 26:

    September 1-5: Prices remained stable at Rs 53,360 for 8-gram (one sovereign) gold

    September 6: Gold price increased by Rs 400 for 1 gram of gold, reaching Rs 53,760 for 8-gram gold.

    September 7: Price dropped by Rs 400 to Rs 53,440.

    September 8-10: No changes, holding at Rs 53,440.

    September 11: Price rose by Rs 280 to Rs 53,720.

    September 12: A slight decrease of Rs 80 brought the price to Rs 53,640.

    September 13: A significant rise of Rs 960 brought the price to Rs 54,600.

    September 14: Another increase of Rs 320, making the price Rs 54,920.

    September 15: No change, the price remained Rs 54,920.

    September 16: Price rose by Rs 120 to Rs 55,040.

    September 17: Price dropped by Rs 120 to Rs 54,920.

    September 18: Price further decreased by Rs 120 to Rs 54,800.

    September 19: A final drop of Rs 200 brings the price to Rs 54,600.

    September 20: Price surged by a significant Rs 480 to Rs Rs 55,080.

    September 21: Price increased further by Rs 600 to Rs 55, 680.

    September 22: No change.

    September 23: Price increased by Rs 160 to Rs 55, 840.

    September 24: Another Rs 160 hike takes the price Rs 56,000.

    September 25: With a Rs 60 surge, the price of 8 gm gold is Rs 56,480

    September 26: No change.

