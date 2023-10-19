Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala gold rate today: Gold price nears Rs 45,000; Check details

    As the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates, gold prices are rising in the international market. As gold is seen as a safe deposit, the demand for gold will rise in war situations. On Saturday (Oct 14) alone, price of one sovereign of gold increased by Rs 1120.

    Kerala gold rate today october 19 2023 updates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices have been surging in the last two days significantly. On Wednesday (Oct 18), the price of one sovereign (pavan) of gold rose by Rs 400. Today, it rose by Rs 200. The market rate of one sovereign of gold in the market is now Rs 44,560.

    As the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates, gold prices are rising in the international market. As gold is seen as a safe deposit, the demand for gold will rise in war situations. On Saturday (Oct 14) alone, price of one sovereign of gold increased by Rs 1120. This indicates that gold is jumping towards a record price. The highest price of gold was Rs 45,760 before May 5 this year.

    Today's market price of 22 carat gold rose by Rs 25 to Rs 5570 per gram. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4623. Meanwhile, the price of silver is unchanged today. The price of one gram of common silver is Rs 78. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.

    October gold price at a glance:

    October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560. 

    October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080. 

    October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080. 

    October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

    October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000 

    October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

    October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

    October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

    October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,920.

    October 11- Gold price remains unchanged. The market price continued at Rs 42,920 for one sovereign.

    October 12- The gold prices rose by Rs 280 for one sovereign. The market price was Rs 43,200.

    October 13 - The gold price remains unchanged. The market price is Rs 43,200

    October 14- Rs 1120 per sovereign of gold. Market price Rs 44,320.

    October 15- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price Rs 44,320 

    October 16- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price Rs 44,080.

    October 17- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 120. The market price was Rs 43,960.

    October 18- Gold price rose by Rs 400 per sovereign (pavan). The market price was Rs 44,360.

    October 19- Gold prices rose by Rs 200 per sovereign. The market price is Rs 44,560.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala gold rate today October 18 2023 updates anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Gold prices soar again to over Rs 44,000; Check details

    Kerala gold rate today 17 october 2023 updates anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices dip below Rs 44,000; Check details

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms AJR

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms

    Column Israel Palestine War: India must leverage strategic and diplomatic capital

    Israel-Palestine War: India must leverage strategic and diplomatic capital

    Column Israel Palestine War: 4 ways the battle may hurt Indian economy

    Israel-Palestine War: 4 ways the battle may hurt Indian economy

    Recent Stories

    Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India on October 23 Colour options price more teased gcw

    Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India on October 23; Colour options, price & more teased

    Waheeda Rehman receives special mention from PM Modi on her Dadasaheb Phalke Award RKK

    Waheeda Rehman receives special mention from PM Modi on her Dadasaheb Phalke Award

    Aloe Vera to Peace Lily-7 plants that attract positive energy RBA EAI

    Aloe Vera to Peace Lily-7 plants that attract positive energy

    Mumbai 4 pro Palestine supporters arrested for desecrating Israel flag outside McDonald's outlet WATCH AJR

    Mumbai: 4 pro-Palestine supporters arrested for desecrating Israel flag outside McDonald's outlet (WATCH)

    Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects DyCM DK Shivakumar's plea, orders CBI to conclude unlawful assets probe in 3 months

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon