Morgan Stanley launches the US Innovation Infrastructure Initiative, a 10-year plan to facilitate USD 1.5 trillion in capital. It will support companies, tech, and infrastructure vital to the US's long-term economic and national security.

Morgan Stanley plans to facilitate approximately USD 1.5 trillion in capital raising, financing, advisory and related investment activity over the next 10 years under a new initiative aimed at supporting companies, technologies and infrastructure considered central to the long-term economic and national security of the United States.

The firm announced the US Innovation Infrastructure Initiative on Monday, saying the initiative will bring together its advisory, capital markets, wealth management and investment management capabilities to support clients across different stages of growth.

Focus Areas of the Initiative

The initiative will focus on three broad areas, including innovation platforms and strategic industries, infrastructure for the innovation economy, and capital for builders and growth companies.

Innovation Platforms and Strategic Industries

Under the first area, Morgan Stanley will support clients building technologies and businesses across artificial intelligence, advanced computing and software, quantum, semiconductors, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, aerospace and defence technologies, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals, among other sectors. The firm said the initiative will also focus on sectors considered strategic to the reindustrialisation of the US.

Digital, Physical, and Energy Infrastructure

The second area will cover financing and development of digital, physical and energy infrastructure, along with related critical supply chains needed for a more connected, compute-intensive and energy-demanding economy.

Capital for Builders and Growth Companies

Under the third area, the firm will provide capital markets, advisory and investment capabilities to founders, entrepreneurs and established companies as they move from formation and growth to scale, liquidity, public markets access, government funding and long-term value creation.

A Strategic Vision for US Competitiveness

"The United States is entering a period of significant investment and innovation across technology, infrastructure, and strategic industries," said Dan Simkowitz, Co-President of Morgan Stanley.

Simkowitz said the initiative brings together the firm's work in supporting companies, technologies and platforms that are important to America's long-term economic strength and competitiveness.

Morgan Stanley said the initiative will complement its broader work with founders and growth companies, including private company research coverage, strategic events such as the firm's Founders Summit and client engagement across public and private markets.

The initiative comes as the US marks its 250th anniversary, with Morgan Stanley saying it intends to focus on the innovation and infrastructure that will shape the country's next chapter. The firm further added that the initiative reflects its integrated approach to supporting clients building and scaling companies, technologies and infrastructure over the coming decade. (ANI)