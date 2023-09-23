Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets?

    Karnataka explores selling alcohol in supermarkets to boost excise revenue and combat illegal liquor sales. The Excise Minister, R.B. Thimmapura, discussed the idea while highlighting the need to ensure legal alcohol sales.

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets?
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    The state government is considering methods to boost the revenue of the excise department, a crucial income source. Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapura has hinted at the possibility of selling alcohol in supermarkets throughout the state, including in cities, towns, and rural areas.

    Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapura discussed this idea with the media in Bengaluru on Friday. However, no final decision has been made about implementing it. The advantages and disadvantages of selling alcohol in supermarkets will be thoroughly examined before reaching a conclusion. The minister stated that discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities, but as of now, no formal decision has been reached.

    Karnataka: Govt aims to issue more liquor shop licenses to increase revenue

    On the contrary, there have been complaints about the sale of alcohol in local markets and neighbourhood provision stores in rural areas. The issue of unauthorized liquor sales in villages has been increasing. The primary goal is to curb the illegal sale of liquor, as people continue to purchase alcohol across the state.

    The main focus is to ensure that the alcohol people buy is legal. There is no intention to support the sale of illicit liquor. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Excise Department has not been given a specific tax collection target.

