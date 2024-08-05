Bengaluru: BBMP warns of Rs 2 lakh penalty, 1-year imprisonment for printing flexes, banners without approval

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath warns flex and banner printers against unauthorized ads, threatening one-year imprisonment and a Rs 2 lakh fine. A new SOP with the Police Department mandates strict compliance. Printers must verify BBMP approvals before printing, and violators risk license cancellation, imprisonment, and fines. Reports on compliance are due by August 5.

In a decisive move to curb illegal advertising, the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath, has issued a stern warning to all flex and banner printers in the city. They have been cautioned against printing any unauthorised advertisements, with severe penalties including one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh for violators.

Commissioner Girinath has directed all zonal officials to submit a detailed report on this matter by August 5. This directive is part of a series of measures being implemented to control illegal advertising in the city.



A Joint Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been developed in collaboration with the BBMP and the Police Department to address this issue. This SOP mandates that every flex and banner printer in Bengaluru receive explicit instructions to adhere strictly to these guidelines.

The corporation must submit a report to the advertisement department detailing the number of printers who have been instructed and ordered to follow these new regulations. Joint Commissioners, Zonal Chief Commissioners, and Assistant Revenue Officers (Advertisement) have been tasked with ensuring compliance.

Printers must not produce flexes or banners without BBMP approval. Unauthorized printing of boards for occasions such as birthday greetings, condolence messages, or welcome signs will lead to the cancellation of the business license. Additionally, violators and their abettors will face one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.



Customers seeking to print flexes must present a copy of the approval from the Corporation to the printer. Printers are responsible for verifying that these permissions are issued by the appropriate authorities. Customers should retain a copy of the permission letters for the flexes, banners, posters, and hoardings they wish to print.

These measures reflect the city's commitment to maintaining a regulated and legal advertising environment.

