Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest, winners to get Rs 1 lakh

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of its annual design competition for prospective designers. This contest, titled 'Envisage,' allowed participants to submit drawings based on the concept and requirements. In addition to a financial reward of Rs 1 lakh and a three-month paid internship with the business, the winner designer will have the opportunity to debut their winning designs into a collection.

Registration is now open, and interested parties can apply through June 16, but the submission deadline is from June 17 to July 5. Interested applicants should apply at candere.com. Applicants should also be aware that the contest's underlying subject is the Peacock, our national bird.

Necklaces, bracelets or kadas, and earrings are the three design categories available. According to the announcement, the designs must adhere to the concept, answer the issue statement, and be financially feasible while preserving the requested gold-to-diamond ratio.

On August 6, an all-day event will be conducted in Mumbai to display the selected concepts, and participants will pitch their designs to a judging panel, after which two winners will be revealed.

"This design contest is an opportunity for brilliant individuals to blend beauty, elegance, and technique in developing gold and diamond jewellery designs that are not only lightweight but also combine these two aspects in the proper ratio," the jewellery company states.

"We are pleased to launch this contest, and we are anticipating new concepts from young designers," stated Mehul Gupta, Design Head at Candere. He said, "As a company, we are constantly on the hunt for new, unique designs that would appeal to our clients. The true test is to produce lightweight designs that combine beauty and commercial feasibility, are attractive to the eye, and thrill jewellery aficionados who wish to stand out in a crowd."

