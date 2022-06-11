Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest, winners to get Rs 1 lakh

    Registration is now open, and interested parties can apply through June 16, but the submission deadline is from June 17 to July 5. Interested applicants should apply at candere.com.

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest winners to get Rs 1 lakh gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of its annual design competition for prospective designers. This contest, titled 'Envisage,' allowed participants to submit drawings based on the concept and requirements. In addition to a financial reward of Rs 1 lakh and a three-month paid internship with the business, the winner designer will have the opportunity to debut their winning designs into a collection.

    Registration is now open, and interested parties can apply through June 16, but the submission deadline is from June 17 to July 5. Interested applicants should apply at candere.com. Applicants should also be aware that the contest's underlying subject is the Peacock, our national bird.

    Necklaces, bracelets or kadas, and earrings are the three design categories available. According to the announcement, the designs must adhere to the concept, answer the issue statement, and be financially feasible while preserving the requested gold-to-diamond ratio.

    Also Read | Credit, debit card rules to change from July1; Know all details here

    On August 6, an all-day event will be conducted in Mumbai to display the selected concepts, and participants will pitch their designs to a judging panel, after which two winners will be revealed.

    "This design contest is an opportunity for brilliant individuals to blend beauty, elegance, and technique in developing gold and diamond jewellery designs that are not only lightweight but also combine these two aspects in the proper ratio," the jewellery company states.

    "We are pleased to launch this contest, and we are anticipating new concepts from young designers," stated Mehul Gupta, Design Head at Candere. He said, "As a company, we are constantly on the hunt for new, unique designs that would appeal to our clients. The true test is to produce lightweight designs that combine beauty and commercial feasibility, are attractive to the eye, and thrill jewellery aficionados who wish to stand out in a crowd."

    Also Read | 5 ways to stay safe from online fraud while using credit cards

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Credit debit card rules to change from July1 Know all details here gcw

    Credit, debit card rules to change from July1; Know all details here

    4 day work week change in PF contribution likely from July 1 gcw

    4-day work week, change in PF contribution likely from July 1? Here's what we know

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report - adt

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report

    Amazon launches AR powered virtual try on for shoes Here s how it works gcw

    Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    Recent Stories

    NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green not 'thrilled' by 4th-quarter benching in Warriors win against Celtics krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green not 'thrilled' by 4th-quarter benching in Warriors win

    Credit debit card rules to change from July1 Know all details here gcw

    Credit, debit card rules to change from July1; Know all details here

    football uefa Nations League: Mbappe admits France did not get expected result against Austria snt

    Nations League: Mbappe admits France did not get expected result against Austria

    Prophet row Javed Ahmed alleged Mastermind of Prayagraj violence detained gcw

    Prophet row: Javed Ahmed, alleged mastermind of Prayagraj violence, detained

    Friday Box Office Collection Jurassic World Dominion Janhit Mein Jaari 777 Charlie opening day drb

    Box Office Report: Jurassic World Dominion leads way; see how Janhit Mein Jaari, 777 Charlie performed

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon