Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 ways to stay safe from online fraud while using credit cards

    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    According to a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, the number of bank fraud cases doubled in the fiscal year 2020-21, despite the fact that the sum involved in the cases was half of what it was in the fiscal year 2021-22. According to the study, the overall number of fraud cases in FY22 was 9,103, up from 7,359 in FY21. Credit card holders, on the other hand, may safeguard their information and avoid fraud and money losses by following five easy measures.

    Online fraud has increased in India in recent years. For example, according to a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, the number of bank fraud cases doubled in the fiscal year 2020-21, despite the fact that the sum involved in the cases was half of what it was in the fiscal year 2021-22. According to the study, the overall number of fraud cases in FY22 was 9,103, up from 7,359 in FY21.

    Here are 5 ways to secure details and to stay safe from scams

    1. Customers should avoid entering their credit card information on questionable websites since the information might be stolen. Check the URL for 'https' to ensure that the website has an SSL certificate. SSL certificates are not used on insecure websites.

    2. Nowadays, it's critical to have your credit cards near at hand. You should also be cautious about thefts, especially while travelling by public transportation. After taking your cards, thieves can utilise the credit card's tap and pay feature to purchase lower-priced items.

    3. Credit card customers should keep an eye on their credit card statements for unauthorised transactions. Cardholders can also use the practise to check for illegal charges or fines made by the bank.

    Also Read | 4-day work week, change in PF contribution likely from July 1? Here's what we know

    4. Many credit card providers provide a feature that allows clients to disable offline, internet, or foreign transactions. You may utilise the option to limit your transactions and avoid incurring losses.

    5. Many credit cards have a fraud protection plan that protects your money in the event of any fraudulent activity. Cardholders can also purchase supplementary insurance to protect their credit cards against fraudulent use.

    Also Read | RBI increases e-mandate limit for recurring payments via credit, debit cards to Rs 15,000

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 day work week change in PF contribution likely from July 1 gcw

    4-day work week, change in PF contribution likely from July 1? Here's what we know

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report - adt

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report

    Amazon launches AR powered virtual try on for shoes Here s how it works gcw

    Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    IBM shutters Russian operations lays off staff after months of uncertainty gcw

    IBM shutters Russian operations, lays off staff after months of uncertainty

    Recent Stories

    Prophet remarks row: Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid snt

    Prophet remarks row: Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid

    4 day work week change in PF contribution likely from July 1 gcw

    4-day work week, change in PF contribution likely from July 1? Here's what we know

    Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy of Technology snt

    Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy of Technology

    Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome here is everything about the facial paralysis drb

    Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; here’s everything about the facial paralysis

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Here s full list of winning candidates Maharashtra Karnataka Rajasthan Haryana gcw

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Here's full list of winning candidates

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon