    Credit, debit card rules to change from July1; Know all details here

    The implementation of card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation for domestic internet purchases was mandated by the central bank. To allow a seamless transition from the existing situation, the timeframe for nationwide implementation of card tokenisation has been extended by six months, from January 1 to July 1, 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as the country's central bank, is responsible for ensuring the safety of all Indian people who conduct bank transactions. To preserve consumer security, the RBI established tokenisation rules last year, which effectively prevented retailers from retaining client card data on their systems. The implementation of card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation for domestic internet purchases was mandated by the central bank. To allow a seamless transition from the existing situation, the timeframe for nationwide implementation of card tokenisation has been extended by six months, from January 1 to July 1 2022.

    The new law prohibits online businesses from storing your card data, and only your bank and card provider will have access to it. Under this scheme, a cardholder can have his or her card tokenized by making a request using the token requestor's app. The token requestor will pass the request to the card network, which will issue a token corresponding to the combination of the card, the token requestor, and the device with the agreement of the card issuer.

    This implies that when you begin purchasing an item from a merchant, the seller will begin tokenisation. It will request for permission to tokenize your card. Following your approval, the merchant will send a tokenisation request to the card network. The card network will then generate a token that will serve as a proxy for your 16-digit card number and return it to the retailer. This token will be saved by the merchant for future transactions. To approve the transaction, you will also need to input your CVV and OTP. If you wish to use another card, you must repeat the process.

    This procedure, however, is optional, and a consumer can select whether or not to have his or her card tokenised. In that instance, the buyer will have to re-enter all card information when making an online purchase.

    The RBI stated that after June 30, or beginning July 1, credit and debit card data available with payment merchants will be erased. Customers who have not accepted to card tokenisation will have to re-enter their card data every time they wish to make an online transaction. If a consumer accepts to card tokenisation, he or she will be forced to do so explicitly and provide just the CVV and OTP credentials when conducting a transaction.

    The RBI had said that the new card tokenisation requirement will take effect on January 1, 2022. However, in response to merchant pleas, it extended the deadline by six months, stating that it will take effect on July 1. As the deadline approaches, payment merchants have begun issuing reminders to clients about card tokenisation. In a news conference following the announcement of the June MPC meeting, RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar stated that the country's payment ecosystem was ready to adopt the change.

