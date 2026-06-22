Gold prices in major Indian cities increased on June 22, driven by global uncertainty and demand for safe-haven assets. Geopolitical tensions and market volatility kept bullion prices elevated, with 24-carat gold trading above Rs 1.4 lakh per 10 grams in several cities. Silver prices also remained firm, mirroring global trends.

Gold prices traded higher across major Indian cities on June 22, supported by rising global uncertainty and increased demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metal continued to attract investor interest as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and fluctuations in global financial markets kept bullion prices elevated.

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According to market data, 24-carat gold remained above the Rs 1.4 lakh mark for 10 grams in several cities, while 22-carat gold also witnessed firm pricing. Retail rates varied slightly across regions due to local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers' margins. Buyers in key markets such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Noida saw gold prices remain strong, reflecting the broader bullish sentiment in international bullion markets.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (June 22) – City-wise Table

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 14,6220 Rs 1,34,040 Rs 2,49,900

Mumbai Rs 1,46,070 Rs 1,33,890 Rs 2,49,900

Kolkata Rs 1,46,070 Rs 1,33,890 Rs 2,49,900

Chennai Rs 14,8360 Rs 1,35,990 Rs 2,54,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,46,070 Rs 1,33,890 Rs 2,49,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,46,070 Rs 1,33,890 Rs 2,54,900

The rally in gold comes as investors seek protection from market volatility and geopolitical risks. Ongoing concerns surrounding developments in the Middle East have boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets, with gold emerging as one of the preferred investment choices. Global bullion prices also found support from expectations surrounding central bank policies and economic uncertainty. Gold has historically benefited during periods of heightened geopolitical tensions and economic instability.

Silver prices also remained firm in the domestic market, mirroring global trends. Industrial demand and investment interest continued to support the white metal, helping it maintain its upward trajectory alongside gold. Market participants are closely tracking international commodity exchanges, including MCX and COMEX, for further cues on price movements.

Jewellers and market experts advise consumers planning purchases for weddings, festivals or investments to monitor daily price fluctuations, as gold and silver rates can change quickly in response to global events and currency movements. While higher prices may impact immediate buying sentiment, long-term investors continue to view precious metals as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty.

With bullion prices staying near elevated levels, analysts expect gold to remain sensitive to developments in global geopolitics, interest rate expectations and movements in the US dollar. Any escalation in international tensions or shifts in monetary policy could influence the next direction for both gold and silver prices, keeping investors and buyers on alert in the days ahead.