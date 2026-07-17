Jio Financial Services reported a 156 per cent year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company's consolidated income from operations also surged by 227 per cent to Rs 2,004 crore, driven by strong growth in interest revenue and contributions from its subsidiaries like Jio Payments Bank.

Jio Financial Services reported 156 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 830 crore for the quarter ended June 30. For the same time last year, it posted a combined net profit of Rs 325 crore. Consolidated income from operations for the Reliance Industries Ltd segment increased by 227 percent to Rs 2,004 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 612 crore in the same time last year.

Sequentially, net profit increased by 205% from Rs 272 crore in Q4 of FY26. Due to a 165 per cent increase in interest revenue to Rs 962 crore, overall income increased 141 per cent year over year to Rs 1,496 crore despite a significant increase in operational expenditures. Income from fees and commissions grew five times to Rs 325 crore.

Additionally, the business recorded Rs 509 crore in dividend income for the period. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased 38 per cent year-over-year to Rs 505 crore thanks to the robust growth in income, even as total expenses increased 291 per cent year-over-year to Rs 991 crore owing to higher financing costs, personnel expenses, and other operating expenses.

The investor presentation further said, its NBFC business maintained strong organic growth, with quarterly disbursements exceeding Rs 11,000 crore.

Other Subsidiaries

Insurance premium facilitated increased to Rs 238 crore from Rs 154 crore. The company’s asset management business reported closing AUM of Rs 18,412 crore in Q1, while reinsurance premium underwritten stood at Rs 266 crore in its first quarter of operations. Jio Payments Bank posted a sharp rise in financial performance during the quarter, with total income increasing to Rs 83 crore from Rs 11 crore a year earlier.