KANKO, a 170-year-old Japanese school uniform giant, is exploring a manufacturing partnership in Tiruppur. The Tiruppur Exporters' Association highlighted the city's strengths, including its workforce, diversified production, and logistics.

Japanese Uniform Giant KANKO Explores Tiruppur Partnership

KANKO, Japan's most reputed school uniform manufacturer with a distinguished 170-year legacy (founded in 1854), is exploring the possibility of building a reliable and long-term manufacturing partnership in Tiruppur as part of its global supply chain expansion strategy.

TEA Highlights Tiruppur's Manufacturing Prowess

During the interaction, KM Subramanian, President, Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) mentioned that Tiruppur is one of the best sourcing destinations in India, known for its hardworking and reliable workforce. He highlighted that Tiruppur is predominantly cotton-driven and has now diversified significantly into MMF (Man-Made Fibre) products. He further shared that Tiruppur's current export turnover stands at approximately Rs 45,000 crore, with an additional domestic turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore, demonstrating the cluster's strong manufacturing base and global competitiveness.

Subramanian also noted that India already has a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Japan, which provides a favourable framework for expanding trade. He expressed that Tiruppur Industries has keen interest in strengthening its footprint in the Japanese market and assured KANKO of TEA's full support in identifying the right manufacturing partners and fostering a strong and sustainable business relationship between Japan and Tiruppur.

In terms of logistics, he emphasised that Tiruppur has efficient connectivity, with shipments able to reach Singapore within a week. The cluster also benefits from proximity to major ports such as Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) and Chennai, ensuring smooth export operations.

He suggested that KANKO may initially begin with smaller order quantities to evaluate the service standards, quality and delivery performance of Tiruppur manufacturers and gradually scale up based on mutual confidence and satisfaction.

Delegation Assesses Local Capabilities

Earlier, the KANKO delegation also visited KM Knitwear Pvt Ltd and Techno Sportswear Pvt Ltd to understand the manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, quality systems, and compliance standards of leading units in Tiruppur.

The meeting was attended by KM Subramanian, President, TEA; N Thirukkumaran, General Secretary, TEA; and Sunil Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Executive Committee Member, TEA. (ANI)