Japan has committed an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of approximately Rs 16,420 Crores to India. The funds are for four projects in Punjab, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, focusing on urban transport, health, and agriculture.

The Government of Japan has committed Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of JPY 275.858 billion (approx. Rs 16,420 Crores) to India for four projects in the sectors of Urban Transport, Health and Agriculture which is to be implemented in the states of Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra, according to an official release by the Ministry of Finance.

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Details of the ODA Loan Package

The Notes were exchanged on March 24 between the Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Alok Tiwari, and the ambassador of Japan to India, Keiichi Ono. The projects include, "Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (Phase 3) (I)" (JPY 102.480 billion), "Mumbai Metro Line 11 Project (I)" (JPY 92.400 billion), "Project for Strengthening Tertiary Healthcare Delivery, Medical Education System & Nursing Education System in Maharashtra (I)" (JPY 62.294 billion) and "Project for Promoting Sustainable Horticulture in Punjab" (JPY 18.684 billion).

Loan agreements have also been signed between the Government of India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Urban Transport Infrastructure Development

Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (Phase 3)

According to the release, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (Phase 3) (I) aims to cope with the increase in traffic demand in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region by expanding the mass rapid transportation system. This shall promote regional economic development, improve the urban environment and eventually mitigate climate change, through relief of traffic congestion and decrease of pollution caused by increasing motor vehicles.

Mumbai Metro Line 11 Project

Mumbai Metro Line 11 Project (I) aims to cope with the increase of traffic demand in Mumbai by expanding the mass rapid transportation system, thereby promoting regional economic development, improving the urban environment and eventually mitigating climate change, through relief of traffic congestion and decrease of pollution caused by increasing motor vehicles.

Healthcare and Agriculture Sector Boost

Strengthening Maharashtra's Healthcare System

Project for Strengthening Tertiary Healthcare Delivery, Medical Education System & Nursing Education System in Maharashtra (I) will aim to improve access and quality of medical care in the state of Maharashtra by strengthening the healthcare system through the construction of tertiary care facilities, colleges, hospitals, medical colleges, and nursing schools. This shall further contribute towards the promotion of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India.

Promoting Sustainable Horticulture in Punjab

Project for Promoting Sustainable Horticulture in Punjab aims to promote sustainable horticulture and improve farmers' income by diversifying into high-value horticulture crops, and infrastructure development for a stronger value chain and capacity development. This shall leverage environmental conservation and sustainable socio-economic development in Punjab.

Strengthening India-Japan Partnership

India and Japan have had a long and fruitful history of bilateral development cooperation since 1958. Economic Cooperation, a key pillar of India-Japan relations, has steadily progressed in the last few years. This further consolidates and strengthens the Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. (ANI)