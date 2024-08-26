Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2024: Is Indian stock market closed today?

     After a successful week in the Indian stock market, some stock investors and Dalal Street enthusiasts are wondering about the reopening day. The Janmashtami 2024 date falls on 26 August 2024, i.e. today, causing this uncertainty.
     

    Janmashtami 2024: Is Indian stock market closed today?
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    Following a prosperous week for the Indian stock market, a number of stock investors and fans of Dalal Street are curious about the reopening date. This ambiguity stems from the fact that Janmashtami 2024 happens on August 26, 2024, which is today. The BSE or NSE website is the best place to look for information on stock market holidays in 2024 if you're not sure if Monday will be a holiday.

    People are urged to visit bseindia.com, the website of the BSE, and select the 'Trading Holidays' option located at the top of the page to prevent any misunderstanding. They must choose the 'Trading Holidays' option to view the whole list of stock market holidays for 2024. There is only one trading holiday in August on this list of stock market holidays, and that is August 15, 2024. The trade holiday for 2024 is scheduled on October 2, 2024, following August 15, 2024. This indicates that on Monday of next week, the Indian stock market will stay open. Put differently, there won't be a trade vacation on Janmashtami 2024; instead, business as usual on the BSE and NSE will resume on Monday.

    The Indian stock market finished on a higher note despite trading sideways throughout the week. The Nifty 50 index finished at 24,823, logging a weekly gain of 283 points or 1.15 percent. The BSE Sensex ended with a weekly gain of 0.80 percent or 650 points at 81,086. The Bank Nifty index recorded a weekly gain of around 0.83 percent and closed at 50,933.

    In the broad market, the Small-cap and Mid-cap indices outperformed the frontline Indian indices. The Small-cap index recorded a weekly gain of around 3.40 percent, whereas the Mid-cap index registered a 1.95 percent rise last week.

    There will be a total of 15 trading holidays in 2024, according to the list of stock market holidays. There will be four stock market holidays remaining in the current year after August 15, 2024. These include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2024, Diwali/Laxmi Pujan on November 1, 2024, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15, 2024, and Christmas on December 25, 2024.

