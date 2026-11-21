Hero MotoCorp has received significant relief from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal regarding an outstanding tax demand of Rs 27 crore, resolving a dispute concerning assessments for several financial years following successful appeals.

ITAT Grants Relief to Hero MotoCorp on Rs 27 Crore Tax Demand Issue

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has granted Hero MotoCorp relief on an outstanding income tax demand of about Rs 27 crore across six assessment years, the two-wheeler maker said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Saturday. In its November 20 order, the tribunal “has granted relief to the Company in respect of the outstanding tax demand of approximately Rs. 27 crore,” Hero MotoCorp said.

The Rs 27 crore was the balance left after the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) reduced the demand in an earlier round of appeals. Hero MotoCorp then challenged that balance before the tribunal. The dispute covered assessment years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and 2019-20. The case dates back to reassessment orders and demand notices that the Income Tax Department issued on March 30, 2024. Hero MotoCorp received them on April 3 and disclosed them to the exchanges the following day. The notices raised a demand of Rs 604.87 crore, comprising Rs 308.65 crore in tax and Rs 296.22 crore in interest, after the tax authorities disallowed certain expenses. Hero MotoCorp sought rectification of the reassessment orders. In May 2024, it told the exchanges that the rectification orders had reduced the original demand to Rs 177.96 crore and that it had appealed against that amount. In a March 12, 2026 filing, the company said orders from the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) had brought the demand down further to Rs 27 crore. In its FY26 annual report, Hero MotoCorp said it had concluded that no provision was required for the Rs 27 crore demand after reviewing external legal advice, supporting documents for the expenses and other available information. The company’s latest exchange filing did not quantify any impact of the tribunal’s order on its earnings or cash flow.