AIIMS New Delhi is rolling out BHASHINI's voice-to-text prescription tool institute-wide to streamline clinical workflows. The technology, integrated into eHospital systems, simplifies documentation for doctors, mirroring usage at other institutes.

AIIMS New Delhi Expands AI Voice Prescription Tool Across Hospital

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Government-backed language AI platform BHASHINI’s voice prescription tool is moving from a two-department pilot to an institute-wide rollout at AIIMS New Delhi, a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology release said on Saturday. AIIMS has integrated BHASHINI’s speech-to-text technology into the National Informatics Centre’s eHospital prescription module. The tool lets doctors dictate prescriptions directly into the hospital’s electronic system during outpatient consultations.

“The platform has proved useful in supporting clinical workflows, with positive feedback from doctors during the pilot in Neurology and Neurosurgery. Building on this experience, the application is now being rolled out across the institute,” said Prof Vivek Tandon, professor in charge of the computer facility at AIIMS New Delhi. The rollout was highlighted at the Global Digital Health Summit in New Delhi, where BHASHINI also showcased how JIPMER and the Indian Army are using voice AI in their existing hospital systems. The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has integrated BHASHINI into its e-Sushrut hospital management system. Doctors can dictate case histories, inpatient notes and discharge instructions in English or supported Indian languages. Dr Anand A of JIPMER said the institute aims to “make clinical workflows more efficient and reduce documentation burdens on healthcare professionals.” The Army’s Directorate General of Medical Services demonstrated how its Dhanwantri system converts doctors’ spoken clinical notes into typed text. Maj Gen Sandeep Bhalla said the Army sought multilingual support because its patients, including serving personnel, veterans and their families, speak different languages. Private hospitals have also been exploring voice-based prescribing. Global Health Ltd, which operates Medanta hospitals, said in its FY2024–25 annual report that it was implementing an AI-based electronic medical records platform with a feature that transcribes and categorises spoken prescriptions. The Union Health Ministry also showcased a voice-to-text prescription tool integrated into a hospital management system at the India AI Impact Expo in February 2026. (ANI)