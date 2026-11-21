GeM has partnered with the Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to assist tribal entrepreneurs in registering on the national portal, aiming to expand their participation in government procurement opportunities through targeted outreach.

GeM Partners With TICCI to Boost Tribal Access to Govt Contracts

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has signed an agreement with the Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI) to help tribal entrepreneurs register on the national public procurement portal and compete for government contracts, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed on Friday, TICCI will identify tribal entrepreneurs, organise regional and national outreach programmes and build a network of trainers and mentors. GeM will provide training resources, help businesses register as sellers and assist them in resolving issues they face on the portal.

“This partnership with TICCI is an important step towards expanding public procurement opportunities for tribal entrepreneurs. We aim to strengthen their awareness, build capabilities and enable greater inclusion on GeM and further improve their participation in GeM’s transparent and inclusive procurement ecosystem,” GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said.

GeM Additional CEO Ajit B Chavan and TICCI founder and chairman Sudhakar Dharavath signed the agreement. The two organisations will jointly draw up action plans, monitor progress and use feedback from entrepreneurs to improve participation, the ministry said.

“This partnership will help take GeM closer to tribal entrepreneurs through focused outreach, training and handholding, enabling greater access to government procurement opportunities,” Chavan said at the signing. Purchases through GeM from enterprises owned by members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes exceeded Rs 6,000 crore in 2025-26, up nearly 28 per cent from the previous financial year, according to a Press Information Bureau factsheet.

Under the Centre’s existing public procurement policy, central ministries, departments and central public sector enterprises are required to source 25 per cent of annual purchases from micro and small enterprises. Four per cent of total annual procurement is earmarked for micro and small enterprises owned by members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In June, GeM also announced a pilot with Common Service Centres to set up 50 facilitation centres in select states. The centres are intended to help sellers in rural and underserved areas register on the portal and list their products and services.