ISRO Chairman V Narayanan dismissed reports of Gaganyaan delays, confirming the mission is in its final phase. He highlighted India's growing space ecosystem, increased private sector involvement, and advancements in indigenous technologies.

ISRO Chief V Narayanan Denies Gaganyaan Mission Delay in New Delhi

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday said the Gaganyaan mission has not been delayed and has entered its final phase of preparations, with all rocket-related components ready and work underway on the orbital module. “No, it is not delayed. And it is a technology-intensive activity. We are in the final phase. The rocket, all the items are ready. We are working on the orbital module. And at the earliest opportunity, it will be launched,” said Narayanan, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Space Commission.

His remarks came in response to reports suggesting that the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission is unlikely to be launched before February 2027, slipping from its earlier target of December 2026. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the fifth India International Space Conclave in New Delhi. Highlighting the growing role of private industry in India's space programme, Narayanan said the government has taken significant steps to expand private-sector participation, including transferring the production of launch vehicles to industry partners.

Referring to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), he said, “Earlier, it was only built by ISRO through the support of industries. Now the L&T and HAL consortium has been given five PSLVs. So the rocket is getting ready. We are targeting the first launcher next year.” On India's growing indigenous capabilities in semiconductor technology, Narayanan highlighted the development of the Vikram processor through a collaboration between ISRO and the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Chandigarh.

“When you talk about a satellite or launch vehicle, we need a lot of electronic components. For example, one of the things is computer chips and computer processors. There was a time when everything was imported. What I mentioned was, along with ISRO and Semiconductor Laboratory in Chandigarh, together we have developed the Vikram processor. And already Vikram 16 series is in use. Vikram 32 chip has come out, and we are going to bring it into the market,” he said.

Emphasising the need for greater industry participation, the ISRO chief said India requires a substantial number of additional space assets for communication, navigation and earth observation, a requirement that cannot be met by the government sector alone. “Right now, we have only 56 space assets. And this cannot be done only by the government sector,” he said, adding that the government's space sector reforms and the support extended by ISRO and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) were helping startups grow.

Narayanan further highlighted that the number of space startups in India has increased from just one to more than 440. “You will really understand the benefit in five years from now. Everywhere, the startup companies are doing extremely well. Today, from one, it has come to 440 plus,” he said. Speaking about international cooperation, Narayanan said India is collaborating with 64 countries and has evolved from being a technology seeker to a technology provider.

“If you look back, there was a time when we were looking for technology. But today, we are also a technology provider,” he said. He added that India had launched more than 400 satellites for 34 countries over the past 12 years, highlighting the country's expanding international partnerships in the space sector. “International collaborations are mandatory. When you talk about international collaboration, it is mutual benefit. Surely, India is getting benefit. Same way, we are also supporting other countries,” he said.

Narayanan said the country's space sector was contributing towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, stressing that industry, startups and academia would have to play a significant role in achieving this ambition. “The space ecosystem in the country is growing to a major level, and we are contributing for Viksit Bharat 2047. When you talk about Viksit Bharat 2047, surely the space ecosystem has to grow,” he said. He described the conclave as an important platform for interaction among stakeholders and strengthening India's space capabilities. The fifth India International Space Conclave, organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) in collaboration with ISRO and IN-SPACe, brings together industry leaders, startups, academia and international participants to discuss India's expanding space ecosystem.