Adani Defence has unveiled the Bagheera AT 1, a vehicle-mounted anti-tank missile system featuring 60% indigenous content. Designed for Indian terrains, it was successfully demonstrated at Pokhran to validate its combat capabilities.

Adani Defence Unveils Indigenous Bagheera AT 1 Anti Tank Missile System

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Adani Defence and Aerospace chief Ashish Rajvanshi has said that the Bagheera AT 1 anti-tank system has been developed over 18 months by the company and has 60 per cent indigenous content. “Bagheera AT1 was developed with the same approach over 18 months, during which we built capabilities across engineering, system integration, supply chains and lifecycle support. This anti-tank system is designed to have 60% indigenous content, combining proven missile technology with an indigenously designed high-mobility armoured platform to meet the operational requirements of our Armed Forces,” he said.

Adani Defence recently said that it has successfully demonstrated Bagheera AT1, a vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, in which it validated day and night engagements, a two-missile tandem firing along a single beam against a target representing an armoured vehicle, and an aerial-target engagement at an extended range. It was followed by a static display of the complete system.

Talking about the programme, Rajwanshi said that for Adani Defence & Aerospace, “indigenisation is much more than our ability to manufacture locally. We strongly believe in creating long-standing and credible capability to fulfil the requirements of our Armed Forces. This is how indigenisation progresses: by absorbing technology, building engineering expertise and steadily increasing the value created by Indian industry.”

Adani Defence said that the Bagheera AT-1 has been engineered specifically for the diverse Indian operating conditions and has been designed around the terrain, climate and operational requirements of our Armed Forces, The system brings mobility, target acquisition, engagement and sustained firing together on a single platform. The mobile anti-tank system integrates the proven Kornet missile-system architecture, under a technology partnership and transfer arrangement with its Russian original equipment manufacturer (OEM), with a high-mobility armoured 4x4 platform designed in India for Indian operational conditions. (ANI)