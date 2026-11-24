EaseMyTrip launched its Winter Carnival Sale, running from November 24 to 27, 2026. The campaign offers significant discounts on flights, hotels, cabs, and holiday packages, enhanced by collaborations with major banks and lifestyle brands.

EaseMyTrip Announces Exciting Winter Carnival Sale For Travelers

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel platforms, has announced its ‘Winter Carnival Sale’, running from November 24 to November 27, 2026. During this period, EaseMyTrip will offer a wide range of attractive discounts across its travel services. Travellers can avail themselves of exciting offers on domestic and international flights, hotels, buses, cab bookings, and holiday packages.

The exclusive Winter Carnival Sale will offer customers exciting deals on: Flights: Up to Rs 7,500 OFF*, Hotels: Up to Rs 8,000 OFF*, Buses: Up to Rs 1,000 OFF*, Cabs: Up to Rs 1,000 OFF*, and Holiday Packages: Starting at Rs 7,599*. Customers can explore these seasonal offers through EaseMyTrip's website and mobile application.