IndiGo has appointed William M. Walsh as its new CEO, effective August 2026. A former British Airways chief and current International Air Transport Association Director General, Walsh brings over 40 years of experience. He will lead IndiGo’s next growth phase, focusing on operations, expansion, and customer experience.

ndia’s largest airline IndiGo has announced the appointment of William M. Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision was confirmed by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, on March 31, 2026. Walsh’s appointment is subject to regulatory approvals. He is expected to join the airline by August 3, 2026, after completing his current role.

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Who is William Walsh?

William Walsh, also known as Willie Walsh, is a well-known global aviation leader with over four decades of experience. He is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), where he represents airlines worldwide.

Before this, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of British Airways from 2005 to 2011. He later became CEO of International Airlines Group from 2011 to 2020, a group that owns major airlines.

Walsh began his career as a pilot, which gave him strong technical knowledge of airline operations. Over the years, he has handled major challenges in the aviation sector, including restructuring, mergers, and global market competition.

Strong experience in aviation leadership

Walsh is widely respected in the aviation industry for his leadership style. Experts say he is known for taking tough decisions and managing complex situations.

During his time at British Airways and IAG, he played a key role in improving operations and expanding airline networks. At IATA, he has worked closely with governments and aviation companies to address global challenges.

His experience in financial management, risk handling, and customer-focused strategies is expected to help IndiGo in its next growth phase.

Why IndiGo chose Walsh

IndiGo said Walsh’s global experience makes him the right choice to lead the airline at this stage. The company is looking to strengthen its operations and expand further in both domestic and international markets.

Co-founder Umang Bedi said Walsh brings deep knowledge of global aviation and strong leadership skills. He added that his guidance will help the airline grow in a stable and sustainable way.

Managing Director Rahul Bhatia also welcomed Walsh, calling him an accomplished leader with a strong track record in building customer-focused airlines.

Role and responsibilities at IndiGo

As CEO, Walsh will handle the overall management and strategic direction of the airline. His focus will be on improving operational performance, expanding the airline’s network, and enhancing customer experience.

He will also work closely with the board and leadership team to guide IndiGo into its next phase of growth.

The airline said it wants to focus on innovation, efficiency, and long-term value creation under his leadership.

Walsh’s response to the appointment

Walsh said he is happy to take up the new role. He praised IndiGo for its strong foundation and reputation in the aviation sector.

He said the airline is well-positioned to grow further as the aviation industry continues to change. He also highlighted the importance of teamwork, professionalism, and innovation in building a strong organisation.

About IndiGo and its growth

IndiGo is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world. It operates more than 2,200 flights daily and connects over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations.

The airline has a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and is known for its on-time performance and affordable fares. It has been named the Best Airline in India and South Asia by Skytrax and continues to expand its presence globally.

The appointment of William Walsh marks an important step for IndiGo as it moves into a new phase of growth and transformation. With his strong global experience, the airline aims to improve its services and strengthen its position in the competitive aviation market.

Industry experts believe this leadership change could help IndiGo scale up faster and become a stronger global player.