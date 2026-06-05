On June 5, 2026, gold and silver prices in India remained elevated, attracting investor and consumer attention amid global economic uncertainty. Driven by demand for safe-haven assets and geopolitical tensions, rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold were high across major cities, reflecting international trends.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on June 5, 2026, as investors and jewellery buyers tracked precious metal rates across major Indian cities. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, fluctuating currency markets and persistent demand for safe-haven assets, gold continues to attract attention from both retail consumers and investors.

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According to the latest market update, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices remained elevated across India's leading metropolitan centres, reflecting strong international bullion trends. The yellow metal has witnessed significant gains over the past year, supported by geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases and investor demand for assets perceived as relatively stable during periods of market volatility.

In major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, gold prices showed only marginal day-to-day changes, indicating a relatively steady domestic market. While rates vary slightly due to local taxes, transportation costs and jeweller premiums, consumers across the country continue to monitor prices closely, particularly during the wedding season and festive buying periods.

Silver prices also remained firm, mirroring movements in global commodity markets. Apart from its role as an investment asset, silver enjoys strong industrial demand from sectors such as electronics, solar energy and manufacturing. This dual demand often contributes to price resilience even when broader commodity markets experience fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today June 4: Yellow Metal Rebounds; Check Latest 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates Across Cities

City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices (June 5, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,56,250 Rs 1,43,240 Rs 2,79,900 Mumbai Rs 1,56,100 Rs 1,43,090 Rs 2,79,900 Kolkata Rs 1,56,100 Rs 1,43,090 Rs 2,79,900 Chennai Rs 1,67,960 Rs 1,44,790 Rs 2,84,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,56,100 Rs 1,43,090 Rs 2,79,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,67,960 Rs 1,44,790 Rs 2,84,900

Market analysts note that precious metals continue to benefit from uncertainty surrounding global economic growth, inflation expectations and interest rate trajectories. Investors often increase exposure to gold during periods of market turbulence as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. At the same time, expectations regarding central bank policies in major economies remain a key factor influencing international bullion prices.

For jewellery buyers, current rates highlight the importance of tracking daily price movements before making large purchases. Even small fluctuations in per-gram rates can significantly affect the overall cost of jewellery, especially for wedding and investment-related purchases.

Experts also advise consumers to verify hallmark certification, making charges and applicable taxes when purchasing gold ornaments. Investors looking at bullion or digital gold products should compare prices across platforms and consider long-term investment goals before making decisions.

With global economic developments continuing to shape sentiment in precious metals markets, gold and silver prices are expected to remain closely watched in the coming weeks. Whether for investment, gifting or jewellery purchases, buyers are keeping a close eye on daily rate movements as they seek the best value in a dynamic market environment.

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