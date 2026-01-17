IndiGo's board has committed to acting on DGCA findings after being fined Rs 22.20 crore for massive flight disruptions in December 2025. The airline will take 'appropriate measures' and review its internal processes to emerge stronger.

IndiGo Board Commits to Action

The Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited on Saturday said that they are committed to taking full cognisance of the findings of the DGCA orders in relation to IndiGo's operational disruptions in December last year and "will take appropriate measures".

"We would like to take this opportunity to inform all of our stakeholders, particularly our valued customers, that the Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognizance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures," Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited said in a message. Additionally, an in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of the internal processes at IndiGo has been underway since the disruption to ensure that the airline emerges stronger out of these events in its otherwise pristine record of 19+ years of operations, it said.

DGCA Penalty and Inquiry Findings

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed penalties amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines following widespread flight disruptions in early December 2025 that affected more than three lakh passengers across the country.

The action follows a comprehensive inquiry ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) after IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others between December 3 and 5, 2025. A four-member committee constituted by the DGCA examined the airline's operational planning, crew rostering, management oversight and software systems.

According to the committee's findings, the primary causes of the disruption were excessive operational optimisation, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control. The inquiry noted that IndiGo failed to maintain adequate operational buffers and did not effectively implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions, leading to large-scale cancellations and delays. (ANI)