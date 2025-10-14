India's provisional Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation for September 2025 was 0.13% year-on-year, driven mainly by price increases in manufactured products. However, the index fell 0.19% compared to the previous month.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday released provisional data for September 2025 showing India's All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation at 0.13 per cent year-on-year. Positive rate of inflation in September is largely driven by price increases in manufactured food products, non-food articles, textiles, and transport equipment.

However, on a month-to-month basis, WPI fell by 0.19 per cent in September relative to August 2025.

Primary Articles which has a weightage of weight 22.62 per cent in WPI, declined to 189.0 in September, reflecting a drop of -3.32 per cent over the same month last year.

Fuel & Power with a weightage of 13.15 per cent, the index was recorded at 143.4 in September, marking a fall of -2.58 per cent year-on-year.

Manufactured Products with a weightage of 64.23 per cent, increased to 145.2, showing growth of 2.33 per cent annually.

The WPI Food Index, which aggregates "Food Articles" from primary articles and "Food Products" from manufactured goods, slid to 192.0 in September from 193.5 in August. The associated inflation rate dropped to -1.99 per cent year-on-year from 0.21 per cent the prior month.

In terms of month-on-month movement, Primary Articles fell 1.05 per cent from August to September, with food articles down 1.38 per cent and non-food articles down 1.06 per cent. Mineral prices rose 1.36 per cent, and crude petroleum & natural gas rose 0.64 per cent.

Fuel & Power declined 0.14 per cent month over month, mineral oils -0.54 per cent and coal - 0.15 per cent fell, while electricity prices climbed 1.20 per cent. Manufactured products increased 0.21 per cent from August.

The WPI for September 2025 has been compiled at a weighted response rate of 80.2 per cent, while the final figure for July 2025 is based on the weighted response rate of 94.7 per cent.

