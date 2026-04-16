Polaris Smart Metering secures USD 80 million from British International Investment (BII) to accelerate advanced metering infrastructure in India. The funding will support the installation of over 2.2 million smart meters in West Bengal.

India's smart metering push is gathering pace as Polaris Smart Metering Private Limited has secured USD 80 million (around Rs 7,10 crore) in financing from British International Investment (BII), aimed at accelerating deployment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) in the country.

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The funding will support the installation of over 2.2 million smart meters in West Bengal, reinforcing the growing role of digital infrastructure in modernising India's power distribution sector.

A Critical Enabler for a Modern Power Ecosystem

The development comes at a time when India is undertaking a large-scale transition toward a more efficient and technology-driven power ecosystem. Smart metering is emerging as a critical enabler in addressing long-standing issues such as high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, billing inefficiencies, and limited grid visibility.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)

Under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the country has set an ambitious target of installing 250 million smart meters by 2027, signalling a structural shift toward data-driven energy management.

Boosting Efficiency and Transparency

Increased capital inflows into the sector reflect strong investor confidence in India's smart metering opportunity. The latest financing is expected to further strengthen AMI adoption, improve billing accuracy, enhance operational efficiency, and boost transparency for consumers.

Supporting Renewable Energy and Grid Resilience

Smart meters are also expected to play a pivotal role in enabling renewable energy integration by providing real-time data, improving load management, and supporting a more resilient grid.

Strong Outlook for a Tech-Enabled Energy Future

With utilities under pressure to improve financial sustainability and service delivery, the outlook for smart metering in India remains robust, driven by policy support, rising demand for digital solutions, and growing participation from private players. The investment underscores the broader trend of scaling smart infrastructure as India advances toward a cleaner, more reliable, and technology-enabled energy future.