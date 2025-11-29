India's economy grew by 8.2% in Q2 2025-26, a sharp rise from 5.6% last year. Economist Kirit Parikh called it a 'good achievement,' attributing it to structural reforms, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal credited PM Modi's policies.

Economist Praises Growth, Points to Structural Reforms

Speaking to ANI, noted economist Kirit Parikh said the growth was "certainly, a very good achievement, and we should continue." He expressed optimism that India could sustain this pace in the long run. "Hopefully, we will continue to get an 8.2% growth rate for a long time. I think in a sense that some of the measures the government has taken promise to do that," Parikh said.

Explaining the factors behind the strong performance, Parikh pointed to structural reforms and long-term investments. "For example, the liberalisation of GST rates, the new labour policy... The kind of things we have done in infrastructure, roads, and connectivity. That has been an ongoing investment for a long time. But these are investments that take time to mature or yield results. And we are beginning to see that all this connectivity has made a difference," he added.

Government Credits Policy Direction for Robust Performance

Talking to the media at the National Padyatra to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Union Minister Piyush Goyal credited the government's policy direction for the robust performance. "We are all witnessing the various initiatives undertaken by PM Modi. The 8.2% growth in India's economy in the last quarter is also due to PM Modi's efforts, the way he guided the country's economy forward, fortified it, and enhanced India's reputation globally," Goyal told the media.

In a post on X, the minister highlighted the rise as a reflection of India's growing strength. "India's growth momentum rises! Second quarter GDP growth rate for 2025-26 estimated at 8.2%, a sharp rise from 5.6% for the same period last year. Manufacturing, construction, financial, real estate and professional services, among others, are contributing to rising productivity and a vibrant economic environment," he wrote.

Goyal added that this "stellar performance" came from "policy consistency and continuity under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, which is powering long-term stability and growth." (ANI)