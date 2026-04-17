India's PNGRB has opened bidding for LPG pipeline infrastructure to eliminate bulk road transport by 2030. The project, with a tentative investment of Rs 12,500 crores, aims to enhance safety, reduce emissions, and ensure efficient LPG supply.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) of India on Friday said it has opened bidding for the development of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipeline infrastructure in a significant way to eliminate bulk movement to the extent possible.

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According to the press release by the regulatory body, the proposed pipelines are designed to connect key supply sources, including refineries and import terminals, with LPG bottling plants, thereby ensuring seamless evacuation and distribution of LPG across multiple regions.

Key Project Initiatives

"As part of this initiative, 9 LPG pipeline projects were identified for development. PNGRB initiated the Sou-Moto proposal & carried out bidding for these pipelines. Currently, PNGRB is in the process of concluding bid proposals of four pipelines," the press release said.

The cumulative length of these proposed pipelines will be 2500 km, reflecting the scale and strategic importance of the initiative.

Proposed Pipeline Corridors

Cherlapally-Nagpur pipeline, Shikrapur - Hubli - Goa pipeline, Paradip - Raipur pipeline, and the Jhansi - Sitarganj pipeline are the four proposed pipelines.

The board aims to abolish the road transportation of bulk LPG by 2030. The new pipelines would attract a tentative investment of Rs 12,500 crores.

Enhanced Safety and Reduced Risks

"In view of precedent accidents associated with LPG transportation by road, the modal transfer from road to pipelines would reduce risks involved in road transportation, ensuring safer and more dependable delivery," the board said.

Environmental and Economic Advantages

The board added that eliminating the bulk transportation of LPG through this project would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to to India's climate goals by replacing fuel transportation via tankers with an efficient pipeline system.

It further added that the project is expected to enable seamless, high-volume LPG movement with reduced transit time and minimal losses. These pipelines would not only improve safety and efficiency in the supply chain but also would prove to be more economical over other modes of transportation. It would attract investment, generate employment, and support regional development.

(ANI)