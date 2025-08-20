India's non-smartphone electronics exports reached $14 billion in FY24, boosting total electronics exports to $38.57 billion, a 32.47% year-on-year increase. Key contributors include solar panels, telecom equipment, and medical electronics.

India's non-smartphone electronics exports have crossed the USD 14 billion mark in FY 2024-25, contributing to an overall electronics export of USD 38.57 billion, a 32.47 per cent jump from the previous year, according to the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

While smartphones remain a key driver of exports, the surge in non-smartphone categories has been the real story. Solar panels, telecom equipment, medical electronics, batteries, and digital processing units have all contributed significantly. Photovoltaic cells alone earned USD 1.12 billion, telecom equipment and parts added USD 1.4 billion, while rectifiers, inverters, and chargers together surpassed USD 2.5 billion.

Medical electronics generated USD 0.4 billion, and PCs and digital processing units added another USD 0.81 billion.

Electronics now make up 9 per cent of India's total merchandise exports, up from 6.73 per cent last year, highlighting the sector's growing role in the country's economic and trade ambitions. The ESC called this milestone a "strategic inflection point" for India's technology industry.

"This is more than a number, it's a statement of resilience, innovation, and global ambition," said Sandeep Narula, chairman - global outreach, ESC. He added that Indian exporters had shown "remarkable agility and foresight" in navigating tariff pressures and shifting global trade dynamics.

Exports have also been driven by strong state-level performances. Tamil Nadu topped the list with USD 14.65 billion in electronics exports, followed by Karnataka with USD 7.8 billion, Uttar Pradesh with USD 5.26 billion, Maharashtra with USD 3.5 billion, and Gujarat with USD 1.85 billion.

"Complementing this momentum is India's rapidly evolving semiconductor ecosystem, which is poised to become a cornerstone of the country's tech ambitions," said Vinod Sharma, chairman - electronics, ESC. He noted the government's approval of four new chip-making units in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh worth Rs. 4,600 crore, alongside earlier mega projects such as Micron's Rs. 22,516 crore ATMP facility in Gujarat and Tata Electronics' Rs. 91,000 crore fab in Dholera.

The ESC also highlighted the launch of the Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), aimed at strengthening domestic component supply chains and reducing import dependence. The initiative, long-awaited by the industry, is expected to deepen India's manufacturing base.

"This is not a flash in the pan, it's a structural shift," said Gurmeet Singh, executive director, ESC. He added that with the current trajectory, India is on track to achieve its USD 200 billion electronics export target by 2030.

The achievement, ESC said, reflects the combined effect of production-linked incentives, duty rationalization, skilling programs, and targeted support for small and medium enterprises.