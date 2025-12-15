India's exports to China saw a significant 32.83% increase during April-November 2025, reaching USD 12.22 billion. US exports also grew. The overall trade deficit narrowed sharply to USD 6.64 billion in November, reflecting improved trade.

Exports to China See Significant Growth

India's merchandise exports to China have recorded a strong increase, rising by 32.83% during the period April-November 2025 compared to the same period last year. This reflects a strengthening trade demand and improved export performance in the current financial year. Exports stood at USD 12.22 billion in April-November 2025, up from USD 9.20 billion in April-November 2024, data released by the Commerce Ministry said.

During 2025-26, exports began at USD 1.39 billion in April, climbed to USD 1.62 billion in May, and after a brief moderation in the mid-year months, gained momentum from September onward. Exports rose from USD 1.46 billion in September to USD 1.63 billion in October, reaching a peak of USD 2.20 billion in November. In comparison, exports during 2024-25 remained relatively subdued, starting at USD 1.25 billion in April and dipping to USD 0.99 billion in August before recovering modestly to US$1.16 billion in November.

US Exports Show Mixed Trends

Further, India's US exports rose over 21% year-on-year to USD 6.92 billion in November, compared to USD 5.71 billion last year. In October, US exports fell nearly 9% year-on-year to USD 6.31 billion from USD 6.91 billion a year ago.

Overall Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply

As per the data released by the Commerce Ministry, India's trade deficit narrowed to USD 24.53 billion in November from USD 41.68 billion in October.

Overall trade, including merchandise and services, recorded exports of USD 73.99 billion in November 2025, up from USD 64.05 billion in the same month last year. Imports during the period declined marginally to USD 80.63 billion from USD 81.11 billion. The overall trade deficit narrowed sharply to USD 6.64 billion in November 2025, compared to a deficit of USD 17.06 billion in November 2024.