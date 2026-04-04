India's exports faced challenges in March due to external factors, said Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, adding that the govt awaits official data on April 15. He remains confident in the long-term export growth trajectory.

March Export Performance and Outlook

India's exports may have faced challenges in March due to external factors, but the government will have clearer data on the overall impact once official numbers are released later this month, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.

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Speaking about the country's export performance, Agrawal said that March saw certain difficulties due to global developments. "In March, there have been challenges because of different externalities, all of which you are aware of," he said.

The Commerce Secretary added that the government is waiting for complete data before drawing any conclusions about the extent of the impact. "Wait for 15th April when we'll have clear data on exports. We'll be having clear numbers and instead of estimating we'll have real numbers to talk about. I'll request each one of you to wait for another 10 days to have the real numbers," Agrawal said.

Despite the short-term uncertainties, he expressed confidence that India's export growth trajectory remains positive. "As I told, we have been doing well in terms of exports and I think that export trajectory will carry on," he added.

Government Launches RELIEF Scheme for Exporters

However, earlier this month, the Centre announced 'Resilience & Logistic Intervention for Export promotion' (RELIEF) scheme to support Indian exporters impacted by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The initiative aims to provide a calibrated support package to stabilise export flows and protect India's market share during the crisis period. The scheme focuses on mitigating the sharp rise in logistics costs and insurance premiums for shipments heading to the Gulf and West Asia.

Scheme Details and Implementation

The details of the intervention were shared during a press briefing by the Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on March 19, 2026, who stated that the "Middle East conflict has an impact" and noted there are significant "challenges due to this conflict. "The Commerce Secretary also informed that 'the government has come together to set up two inter-ministerial groups in the Department of Commerce. We are meeting daily to assess the challenges. We are trying to listen to them and respond to them. "

The RELIEF scheme is structured under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) with a total financial outlay of Rs 497 crore. The Secretary explained that the government is "trying to build an export package" and that "in this conflict we are trying to help export keep going." (ANI)