India's mango exports have expanded to over 45 countries, with US shipments already exceeding last year's totals. APEDA expects over 30% growth in the US market and aims to double overall mango exports within two years through global promotions.

India's mango exports have expanded to more than 45 countries this season, with shipments to the United States already surpassing last year's full-season volumes nearly a month before the season concludes, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said.

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Global Mango Export Promotion and Growth

In an interview with ANI, Dev said exports to the US, the world's largest mango importer, are on track to grow by more than 30 per cent this season based on current trends.

To sustain this momentum, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has launched mango promotion campaigns across major US cities, which includes Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, New York and Atlanta.

Furthermore, the push extends beyond the US as well, with promotional events held in nearly 20 countries this year, including the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Spain, the UAE and Oman.

Dev said he expects India's overall mango exports to double over the next one to two years on the back of this expanded outreach.

Strengthening India's Position in Global Agri-Exports

The rise in mango exports comes amid strong growth in India's agricultural and processed food exports, which reached USD 53 billion in the last financial year.

This has helped India maintain its position among the world's top 10 agricultural exporters despite competition from countries such as the US, Brazil, China and members of the European Union.

Dev said India's export basket has also become more diversified over the years. The number of products exported has increased from around 280 a decade ago to nearly 500 today, out of a possible 790 products listed under APEDA's schedule.

Expanding Market Access and International Outreach

On market access, Dev highlighted several recent achievements. Russia has opened its market to Indian potatoes and pomegranates, Vietnam has granted market access for Indian grapes, and Australia has approved imports of Indian pomegranates.

APEDA has also been showcasing exporters at major international fairs such as Gulfood and Biofach, where India was a partner country, to build on this growth. (ANI)