India's job market is set for a strong 2026 rebound with overall hiring intent climbing to 11%, a CII-Taggd report reveals. The BFSI sector will lead this resurgence, accompanied by a significant shift towards creating new roles for experienced talent.

India's job market is poised for a strong rebound in 2026, with overall hiring intent climbing back to double digits at 11 per cent, up from 9.75 per cent in 2025, according to a report prepared by Taggd in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sector-Wise Hiring Trends

According to the report, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector leads this resurgence with a 20 per cent hiring intent, followed by core industries such as metal and mining, power, utilities, steel, and cement at 12 per cent.

Shift Towards New Role Creation

One of the most striking trends for 2026 is the shift toward new role creation. Nearly 4 in 10 hires are expected to be for new positions, up from just 2 in 10 last year, reflecting stronger business confidence and expansion plans. Replacement hiring, on the other hand, has slowed, indicating lower attrition rates and a more stable workforce.

Demand for Technology and Soft Skills

As India continues its digital transformation, technology skills are at the forefront of hiring demand. The country's AI talent pool has reached 23.5 lakh professionals, growing at a robust 55 per cent year-on-year. Employers are increasingly scouting candidates skilled in Generative AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and other advanced digital domains. Top roles in demand include Digital and Data Specialists, AI/ML Engineers, Solutions Architects, and Sustainability Specialists. Soft skills such as adaptability, problem-solving, collaboration, and ethical decision-making remain essential across sectors.

AI Redefining Recruitment Processes

AI's influence is also redefining how companies hire. About 60 per cent of recruiters now use AI for resume screening, while 45 per cent rely on it for interview automation. As per the report, this technological shift is not only enhancing efficiency but also making AI-related capabilities increasingly vital within recruitment teams themselves

Focus on Experienced Talent

The report highlights 2026 as the year of experienced talent. Companies are prioritizing mid- and senior-level professionals, with candidates having 6-15+ years of experience projected to make up 55 per cent of total hires, compared to 39 per cent last year. Hiring intent for those with 6-10 years of experience is set to rise to 28 per cent, while 11-15 years and 15+ years are expected to see jumps to 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. However, early-career professionals will still form a substantial 45 per cent of projected hires, reflecting continued demand for young talent.

Geographical Job Distribution: Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 Cities

The report added that while Tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi will continue to dominate with 53 per cent of total projected jobs, Tier-2 cities are strengthening their position with 32 per cent, driven by the expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and the search for cost-efficient, skilled talent. Tier-3 cities, accounting for 15 per cent, are also beginning to show inclusion in India's evolving employment landscape.

Sustained Focus on Diversity and Inclusion

Even as some global markets pivot from diversity metrics toward merit-based hiring, Indian organizations are sustaining their focus on inclusion. Female hiring is projected at 30 per cent for FY26-27, indicating steady progress toward gender balance in the workforce.

Emerging Sectors and Regional Growth

India's job creation is steadily moving toward high-value, technology-intensive sectors, with semiconductors, defence, aviation, biotechnology, and clean energy emerging as the next engines of employment. Early indicators point to fresh hiring corridors in states like Assam and Uttar Pradesh, reflecting regional diversification in job growth.

The Persistent Informal Sector

The report further added that despite the surge in formal job creation, nearly 85 per cent of India's workforce remains employed in the informal sector, contributing around 45 per cent to GDP. Agriculture continues to anchor this segment, employing over 20 crore people, while 70 per cent of manufacturing enterprises operate on an informal or contractual basis. (ANI)