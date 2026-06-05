India's economy beat expectations in Q4 FY26 with 7.8% real GDP growth. Full-year growth is pegged at 7.7%. Key drivers were the secondary and tertiary sectors, with strong investment and consumption demand boosting overall performance.

India's economy outperformed market expectations in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated to grow 7.8 per cent year-on-year, while full-year growth is pegged at 7.7 per cent, according to official data released on Friday.

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Overall GDP and GVA Figures

Real GDP at constant prices is estimated at Rs 87.77 lakh crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 81.40 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Nominal GDP for the quarter is estimated at Rs 94.65 lakh crore, registering a growth of 9.1 per cent.

For the full financial year 2025-26, real GDP is estimated to attain Rs 323.12 lakh crore, compared with the First Revised Estimate of Rs 299.89 lakh crore in FY25, reflecting a growth rate of 7.7 per cent. Nominal GDP is estimated at Rs 346.36 lakh crore, growing 8.9 per cent over the previous year.

Key Sectoral Contributions in FY26

Gross Value Added (GVA), a key measure of economic activity, is estimated to grow 7.9 per cent in FY26, while nominal GVA is projected to rise 9.1 per cent. In the fourth quarter, real GVA growth stood at 7.9 per cent, while nominal GVA expanded 9.9 per cent.

The data showed that the secondary and tertiary sectors remained the key drivers of growth. For FY26, the secondary sector is estimated to grow 8.8 per cent and the tertiary sector 9.3 per cent at constant prices. The primary sector registered growth of 3.2 per cent, supported mainly by agriculture and fisheries. Manufacturing, trade, repair, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting, storage, as well as financial, real estate and professional services recorded double-digit growth during FY26 at both constant and current prices.

Expenditure and Investment Trends

On the expenditure side, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) expanded by more than 7.5 per cent during the fiscal year. In the fourth quarter, GFCF grew 10.8 per cent while PFCE rose 7.1 per cent, indicating continued strength in investment and consumption demand.

Strong Q4 Performance Across Sectors

Sectoral data for Q4 FY26 showed strong growth in trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting and storage at 12.5 per cent, followed by financial, real estate and professional services at 10.4 per cent. Manufacturing grew 7.3 per cent, while construction expanded 8.4 per cent during the quarter. (ANI)