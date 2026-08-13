Tata Consultancy Services and Vodafone Business have announced a strategic partnership to help UK enterprises accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud, and other digital technologies, focusing on areas like automation and cybersecurity.

Strategic Partnership for UK Digital Transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business to help enterprises in the United Kingdom accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud and other digital technologies.

The partnership will focus on areas including AI and automation, cloud transformation and migration, cybersecurity, network modernisation, data and analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), managed services and operational transformation, according to a regulatory filing by TCS.

Under the agreement, TCS will work with Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree, to help UK organisations modernise their technology infrastructure and build secure and scalable digital systems. The companies will target enterprise customers across sectors including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, the public sector and critical national infrastructure.

The financial terms and duration of the partnership were not disclosed.

Executive Insights on the Partnership

Nick Gliddon, Business Director at VodafoneThree, said companies were increasingly looking for technology partners that could help turn their digital investments into measurable results.

"The challenge for many organisations is not ambition, it is execution: making the right technology choices, integrating them properly and turning investment into measurable impact," Gliddon said.

He added that the partnership with TCS would help Vodafone Business provide the services and expertise required by customers to "move faster, reduce complexity and grow with confidence."

Vinay Singvi, Head of UK and Ireland at TCS, said the company sees significant potential in combining AI and digital transformation with its technology and industry expertise.

"We see enormous potential to leverage AI and digital transformation, scale of operating model, deep technology expertise, and wide industry domain experiences to unlock greater value for Vodafone Business, TCS, and its customers in the UK, to not only improve revenue but enhance customer experience," Singvi said.

Broader Context and UK Presence

The partnership comes as VodafoneThree undertakes an 11 billion pounds investment programme aimed at strengthening its network in the UK. The investment is VodafoneThree's broader network programme and is separate from the TCS-Vodafone Business partnership announced on Thursday.

TCS has operated in the UK for more than 50 years and said it has created 42,000 jobs in the country, directly and indirectly. The Indian IT services major also operates its AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio in the UK for innovation and client collaboration. (ANI)