Former IOCL Chairman B Ashok lauds India's ethanol blending programme for boosting energy security and farmer incomes. He asserts that scientific studies show E20 fuel does not damage engines or impact mileage, calling such concerns 'misconceptions'.

India's ethanol blending programme has significantly strengthened the country's energy security, increased farmers' incomes and reduced carbon emissions, while scientific studies have found no evidence that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines or significantly affects mileage, former Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) Chairman B Ashok said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ashok said many concerns surrounding E20 fuel are based on "misconceptions or exaggerated claims" rather than scientific evidence.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

Explaining the rationale behind the government's ethanol blending programme, he said it has delivered major economic and environmental benefits. "I would say that there are three major primary objectives, all of them have had a tremendous impact on the country," Ashok said.

He said ethanol blending has helped India save nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore in crude oil imports, equivalent to around 31 million tonnes of crude oil. "The farmer's incomes have been substantially improved... it has contributed to almost Rs 1,60,000 crores of additional income for the farmer community," he added.

Ashok further said the programme has reduced emissions by "almost 930 lakh CO2 equivalent," contributing to India's climate commitments.

Addressing Vehicle Performance and Mileage Concerns

Responding to concerns that E20 fuel may damage vehicles, Ashok said the fuel was introduced only after years of scientific studies and extensive field trials by institutions including the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum and IOC's research centre. "The research has indicated that in terms of performance, there is absolutely no impact on performance. In fact, in certain areas, it could only improve," he said.

He noted that passenger vehicles were tested over nearly 40,000 kilometres and two-wheelers over 20,000 kilometres before E20 was recommended for wider use.

On mileage, Ashok said research has found "absolutely no significant influence" from switching to E20 fuel, stressing that fuel efficiency depends on multiple factors such as vehicle condition, maintenance, tyre pressure and lubricants.

Debunking Other Misconceptions

He also rejected viral claims that Ethanol attracts insects or compromises food security. "The messages which are floating around saying that it attracts insects and ants and bees and all that is actually totally exaggerated," he said, explaining that ethanol contains no residual sugar after distillation and petrol remains the dominant component in the blend.

Ashok added that crops are grown primarily for food security, while only surplus produce and feedstocks such as broken rice are used for ethanol production.

He also dismissed concerns over vehicle warranties and insurance, saying automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and insurers have repeatedly clarified that using E20 fuel does not affect warranty coverage or insurance claims. "I think this should be sufficient enough confidence and comfort for consumers to use this product," he said. (ANI)