Engineering goods exports rebounded strongly in November 2025, hitting a record USD 11.01 billion for the fiscal year. This 23.76% YoY growth follows a sharp decline in October and is fueled by a surge in demand from the US and EU.

Engineering goods exports recorded strong rebound in November 2025 after recording its sharpest fall in the previous month during the current fiscal year riding on a favourable base effect and a sharp jump in shipments to the United States (US) and the European Union (EU), said Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC).

Record Growth and Positive Outlook

According to EEPC data, October 2025 recorded the lowest engineering exports at USD 9.37 billion, while November 2025 saw the highest at USD 11.01 billion. In November this year, engineering exports grew 23.76% from November 2024, when shipments were recorded at USD 8.90 billion.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India, said, "Engineering exports crossed the USD 11 billion mark in November 2025, for the first time in the current fiscal. This is a testament to the relentless effort of the exporting community, which quickly recovered from the 17% year-on-year decline in engineering exports in October 2025. The growth story of engineering exports reflects the positive trend in global trade."

According to the recently published UNCTAD Trade Update, global trade in goods and services continued to grow through the second half of 2025 and is expected to exceed USD 35 trillion for the first time, up around 7% from 2024. While lauding the Union Cabinet's approval of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), Chadha noted that the recently concluded trade deals with Oman and New Zealand would further boost engineering goods exports. "We sincerely hope that the upcoming FTAs with the EU and the BTA with the US will also be instrumental for us. Overall, both global and domestic trade indicate positive trends, which is good for the exporters; however, they should remain cautious given the rising volatility in global trade," he said.

Breakdown of Export Performance

By Product Segments

Of the 34 product panels, 32 recorded higher exports in November 2025 year over year. Exports of product segments like 'motor vehicles/cars'; 'ships, boats and floating structures'; industrial machinery for agriculture, dairy, etc.'; 'electric machinery and equipment', and 'copper and copper products', among others, were impressive during this period, EEPC said.

By Key Destinations

Exports to India's top two major destinations US and the EU, jumped significantly in November this year. While engineering exports to the US dropped by 9.4% and 14.5% year-on-year in September and October 2025, respectively, the month of November saw 11.4% higher exports over November 2024. Exports to the EU also witnessed a hefty 39% increase in November after declining in the previous two months.

Engineering goods exports to the US stood at USD 1.58 billion in November 2025, as against USD 1.42 billion in November 2024. Engineering goods exports to the EU were USD 2.02 billion in November 2025 as compared to USD 1.46 billion in the same month last year, the EEPC data said.

Regional and Country-wise Details

Region-wise, North America and the EU remained the top two exporting regions for Indian engineering. Also, export growth was recorded in all regions in November 2025. Country-wise, the US remained the top destination, followed by the UAE and Germany, but exports to the UAE declined year-on-year in November 2025. Decline was also noted in Saudi Arabia.

Cumulative Fiscal Year Performance

On a cumulative basis, engineering exports were 4.25% higher at USD 79.74 billion during April-November 2025-26 as against USD 76.49 billion during the same period last fiscal. Share of engineering in total merchandise exports rose to as high as 28.9% in November 2025, while it stood at 27.3% on a cumulative basis.

Futrher, the data said that on a cumulative basis, 30 out of 34 engineering panels recorded growth, and the remaining four engineering panels, including aluminium and products, aircraft and spacecrafts, and ships, boats, and floating products and project goods, recorded negative growth during April-November 2025-26. (ANI)