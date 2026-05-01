The Ministry of Mines approved 58 companies for its critical mineral recycling incentive scheme. With a Rs 1,500 crore outlay, it aims to boost domestic recycling of e-waste and batteries, reducing import dependence for India's clean energy goals.

In a major step towards strengthening India's critical mineral security and promoting a circular economy, the Ministry of Mines has completed the eligibility assessment under the Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Critical Mineral Recycling, with 58 companies approved as eligible for participation, an official statement said.

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Scheme Details and Evaluation Process

The Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 1,500 crore under the National Critical Mineral Mission, was notified on October 2, 2025, along with the issuance of detailed operational guidelines. It aims to develop domestic recycling capacity for critical minerals from lithium-ion batteries, e-waste, and industrial scrap--thereby reducing import dependence and supporting clean energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The application window, open from 2nd October 2025 to 1st April 2026, saw a robust response from industry stakeholders. Proposals were subsequently evaluated by the Project Management Agency (PMA), Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, in accordance with the Scheme guidelines, the Ministry of Mines said.

Pledged Capacity and Investment

Based on these evaluations, the Executive Committee (EC) has approved 58 entities as eligible for participation, 20 entities cleared on 30.03.2026 and 38 entities cleared during its meeting held on 29.04.2026. With a pledged capacity of about 850 KTPA and pledged investment of about ₹5,000 crore, the selected companies represent key segments such as battery recycling, e-waste processing, and recovery from other waste -- reflecting strong industry interest and momentum in building India's critical mineral recycling ecosystem, it added.

Next Stage: Project Execution

The next stage of the Scheme is project execution, where capacity development and commencement of production from the eligible entities will be considered for financial support under the Scheme, they said. (ANI)