Consumer staples growth momentum is likely to moderate in H2 FY27 as GST benefits phase out, says a report. While distributor efficiency is improving, volume recovery remains uneven across categories amid patchy rural demand and illicit trade pressures.

Consumer staples growth momentum is likely to moderate in the second half of FY27 as GST-related benefits phase out and high base effects set in, brokerage firm Systematix Instituitional Equities said in a report. Pan-India channel checks point to a balanced sector outlook with distributor efficiency improving, but volume recovery remaining uneven across categories. Forward-looking, pricing discipline, SKU innovation at lower price points and supply chain agility will differentiate winners as rural demand stays patchy and illicit trade pressures intensify in taxed categories.

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Distributor Operations and Margins

On-ground trends show distributors running leaner with inventory holding down to 7-10 days from 12-15 days six months ago. More frequent deliveries and alignment with retail pull have freed working capital and reduced stock-outs. Sales targets remain in mid-teens in key regions, indicating companies are still pushing for double-digit growth despite a tougher base. Trade margins at distributor and retail levels are largely stable, suggesting limited margin expansion room for the channel unless input costs ease.

Category-Specific Demand Trends

Packaged Foods and Infant Nutrition

Demand patterns remain mixed. Core packaged foods and beverages are seeing high-single to low-teens growth, driven by chocolates, coffee and noodles in northern markets, while larger SKUs face pressure from online undercutting. Infant nutrition is reviving in North and West after margin and SKU actions, but competition in baby foods stays elevated across regions. The Rs10 price point continues to drive rural/semi-urban uptake for beverages, where value packs are gaining share over standard sizes.

Taxed Categories and Illicit Trade

In taxed categories, sharp price hikes are triggering downtrading and length adjustments as consumers protect affordability. Volume decline is sharper at distributor level due to inventory normalization after pre-hike stocking, while end-consumer demand is down mid-single digits. Illicit segment sales are flourishing despite crackdowns, selling at nearly 40% discount to legal products, which could cap volume recovery even after secondary sales stabilize in 2-3 months.

Beverages and Energy Drinks

Soft drinks and energy drinks are growing 10-20% for incumbents, while newer entrants are clocking 40-50% growth on price-pack advantage and improved supply. Distribution bundling is tapering in West markets but continues in North. Water and energy categories are seeing strong traction on pack differentials, though supply constraints linger in some regions. Distributors remain cautious on El Nino/severe summer driving material demand spikes.

Sector Outlook and Valuations

The sector outlook stays balanced. Near-term growth could decelerate as one-time GST tailwinds fade and Maggi-type categories normalize. Rich valuations and volume pressure in high-tax segments limit upside, while efficient supply chains and affordability-focused innovation offer support.