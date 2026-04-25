India's commercial vehicle sector is set for a record 12.4 lakh units in FY27, but growth will slow to 5-6% after a strong FY26 rebound. Supportive factors include GST cuts and infra spending, though exports face near-term disruptions.

Industry Growth and Projections

India's commercial vehicle industry is set to reach a record 12.4 lakh units in fiscal 2027, surpassing the previous peak of FY19, but growth is expected to moderate to 5-6 per cent after a strong 13 per cent rebound in FY26, according to Crisil Ratings.

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The industry's domestic recovery in FY26 was driven by multiple factors, including the GST rate cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent in September 2025, which improved purchase economics and unlocked deferred demand. Easing interest rates, better freight utilisation and a pickup in infrastructure and mining activity also supported volumes.

Market Segmentation and Domestic Demand

Domestic demand is expected to remain supportive in FY27, backed by infrastructure-led activity, steady replacement demand and improved affordability. However, exports could face near-term disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, which is likely to defer dispatches rather than erase demand, Crisil said. The market remains largely domestic, with around 92 per cent of volumes coming from India and exports accounting for the rest. The industry is broadly split between light commercial vehicles (LCVs), which make up 60 per cent of volumes, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs), with buses as a sub-segment within each.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

LCV growth was pegged at 5-6 per cent, driven by e-commerce and last-mile delivery demand. Within the segment, vehicles above 2 tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) now account for 73 per cent of LCV sales, up from 60 per cent in FY20, as fleet operators prioritise payload efficiency over adding more units.

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs)

MHCV volumes are projected to expand 4-5 per cent, supported by freight movement and infrastructure spending. The shift towards higher-tonnage vehicles, aided by improved road infrastructure, could temper volume growth even as underlying demand stays steady. The completion of both dedicated freight corridors -- the eastern DFC from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and the western DFC from Dadri to JNPT, fully commissioned in April 2026 -- also introduces competition from rail for long-haul freight, which could impact replacement demand.

Bus Segment and Electrification

The bus segment is expected to grow 3-4 per cent in FY27, supported by replacement demand and government-led electric bus procurement. While still a small sub-segment, electrification is progressing faster here than in other CV categories, though penetration remains in low single digits.

Export Outlook and Challenges

On the export front, Crisil expects growth to slow sharply to 2-4 per cent in FY27 from 17 per cent in FY26. West Asia, which accounts for nearly a quarter of exports, is the main drag due to shipping disruptions. Still, India's rising position as one of the top MHCV producing nations provides a strong base, and finalisation of trade agreements with key economies could lift exports over the medium term.

Financial Outlook and Regulatory Impact

Revenue growth is likely to marginally outpace volume growth on the back of calibrated price increases. But rising input costs for steel, aluminium and fuel due to geopolitical tensions may compress operating margins by 40-50 basis points to 11.5-11.6 per cent from 12 per cent in FY26. A sharper rise in costs could worsen margins if aggressive price pass-throughs hurt demand.

The industry also faces mounting compliance costs. Advanced Driver Assistance System mandates for new models take effect from April 2026 and for all production from October 2026, followed by Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency-III norms from April 2027 and the proposed Bharat Stage VII shortly after. Investments in R&D, tooling and certification are likely to push vehicle prices higher through FY27 and FY28, which could spur near-term replacement demand.

Credit Profile and Future Outlook

Despite the moderation in volumes and margin pressure, Crisil said the industry's credit profile remains stable, supported by strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets. Annual capital expenditure is expected at Rs 5,500 crore this fiscal, in line with last year, focused on modernisation and regulatory compliance. The capex-to-EBITDA ratio is expected to stay below 0.3x.

Crisil cautioned that fluctuations in commodity prices, inflation, interest rates and geopolitical developments affecting logistics costs remain key monitorables, as they could materially alter the demand and margin outlook. (ANI)

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