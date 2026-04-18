AAI's northern region accounts for nearly one-third of India's passenger traffic. An official highlights winter fog as a major challenge, while detailing ongoing infrastructure expansion projects in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Leh, and Varanasi.

The Airports Authority of India manages 137 airports, which includes 24 International Airports and also provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over entire the Indian Air Space. One of its key regions is the Northern Region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ajay Kumar Kapur, Regional Executive Director (Northern Region), Airports Authority of India says the northern region accounts for a significant share of India's aviation traffic, contributing over a quarter of aircraft movements and nearly one-third of passenger traffic. "I think the northern region is contributing more than 25 per cent of the air traffic. As of now... in terms of aircraft movements, it's maybe around 26 per cent. But if you go with the passenger traffic, it will be around 30 per cent," Kapur told ANI, highlighting the region's growing role in the country's aviation ecosystem.

He noted that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport remains the busiest hub in the region, handling a major share of this traffic.

Key Challenges: Winter Fog and Disruptions

Talking about the key challenges for the northern region, Kapur said winter fog continues to be the biggest operational hurdle, especially in the early morning hours. "I think the most affected are the early mornings when there is more fog. That time most of the delays happen," he said, adding that low visibility often leads to flight delays, cancellations, and congestion at terminals.

To manage disruptions, he said several measures are in place. "There are low visibility procedures... instrument landing systems... ASMGCS, which monitors the ground movement," he said. "If the visibility almost comes to zero... then technology also doesn't help... so that time it becomes difficult to allow the landings."

He added that authorities also take steps to ease passenger inconvenience during such periods. "If somebody is stuck for several hours, we provide them some sort of comfort... at least some relief in the form of sandwich, samosas."

Infrastructure Expansion Across North India

On infrastructure expansion, Kapur said multiple airport projects are underway across northern India. "Jodhpur is almost ready... Udaipur, we plan to complete by July... Leh will also be ready by July... Varanasi... may see completion by December or early January," he said. He also confirmed a greenfield airport at Kota is under development, while a new terminal in Agra is targeted for completion by 2028.

Varanasi to Become International Hub

Highlighting future international connectivity, he said Varanasi is being developed as a key hub. "We plan to operate the existing terminal building completely as an international terminal," he said, adding that more cities could be added gradually as demand grows.

Regional Connectivity and UDAN Scheme

On regional connectivity, Kapur pointed to challenges in the UDAN scheme due to limited aircraft availability. "The only problem is that we are having scarcity of small aircrafts... once those aircrafts are available... this will take off in a big way," he said. He added that some routes had been impacted after operational issues with an airline, but could resume soon.

Commitment to Environmental Goals

Kapur also underlined long-term environmental goals, saying AAI aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. "We are using solar power at more than 64 airports... generating 58 megawatts of electricity," he said, adding that most new terminals are designed as green buildings.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

On passenger experience, he said initiatives like Digi Yatra, free Wi-Fi, and low-cost food outlets are being expanded. "We are trying to provide... smooth movement of passengers... and comfort at airports," he said. (ANI)