Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced India's own bullet train program, 'Atmanirbhar version B-28'. He also announced new Vande Bharat services connecting Bengaluru with Mangalore, Madgaon, and Mumbai, enhancing rail connectivity in the region.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said India is moving ahead with its indigenous bullet train programme, with the "Atmanirbhar version B-28" now being designed and manufactured domestically, as he inaugurated a high-speed train manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

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Speaking on the development, Vaishnaw said, "The bullet train's Atmanirbhar version B-28 is being designed jointly by ICF and BEML. Manufacturing will take place at BEML's specially designed facility, Aditya Plant, equipped with advanced, high-precision machines, including robotic laser welding systems." He added that this initiative will enable the indigenous production of bullet trains under Atmanirbhar Bharat. The minister was in Bengaluru to inaugurate BEML's Aditya Plant, which will play a key role in India's high-speed rail ambitions.

New Vande Bharat Service to Mangalore, Madgaon

Highlighting progress on semi-high-speed rail connectivity, Vaishnaw said, "The Vande Bharat train to Mangalore, all the way to Madgaon, that service is now being planned. The electrification between Hassan and Mangalore is now complete. Testing and trials are being done." He added that operations are expected to begin soon.

"Very soon, we should have within the next few months, we should have the Vande Bharat service between Bangalore, Mangalore and towards Madgaon. So the entire coastal Karnataka will be serviced by Vande Bharat very soon," Vaishnaw noted.

New Train Services to Mumbai Announced

The Railway Minister also announced new train services connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. "Simultaneously, we are starting two new services to Mumbai. One service is a superfast service from Bangalore via Hubli Dharwad, and the second is a Vande Bharat sleeper service, which will be Bengaluru to Mumbai. So these two services will again start in a couple of months from now," he said.

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project Update

On urban rail infrastructure, Vaishnaw said the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has gained momentum after key administrative changes. "The progress of Bengaluru Suburban is also very good; now we have a very good technical hand as the managing director. Now the progress is very good," he said, adding that "we are getting good progress on the land acquisition also."